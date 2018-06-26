President says Iran in economic fight with US - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

President says Iran in economic fight with US

(Iranian Labor News Agency via AP). A group of protesters chant slogans at the old grand bazaar in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 25, 2018. Protesters in the Iranian capital swarmed its historic Grand Bazaar on Monday, news agencies reported, and forced sh... (Iranian Labor News Agency via AP). A group of protesters chant slogans at the old grand bazaar in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 25, 2018. Protesters in the Iranian capital swarmed its historic Grand Bazaar on Monday, news agencies reported, and forced sh...

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran's president says his country is in an economic fight with the U.S.

In a televised speech on Tuesday, Hassan Rouhani said the U.S. is trying to damage Iran's economy by creating "an economic war."

Rouhani's comments come a day after protesters angered by Iran's tanking economy confronted police in front of parliament. It was the first such confrontation since similar demonstrations rocked the country at the start of the year.

The demonstration signaled widespread unease in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw America from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers and restore sanctions on the country.

Rouhani blamed the U.S. for Iran's economic woes, saying: "The U.S. cannot defeat our nation, our enemies are not able to get us to their knees."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Pharmacist denies woman miscarriage drug on moral grounds

    Pharmacist denies woman miscarriage drug on moral grounds

    Monday, June 25 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-06-25 12:24:38 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 5:48 AM EDT2018-06-26 09:48:37 GMT
    A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.More >>
    A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.More >>

  • Migrant kids could end up in already strained foster system

    Migrant kids could end up in already strained foster system

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-06-26 04:46:54 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 5:48 AM EDT2018-06-26 09:48:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...

    As many as 2,300 children have been taken from their migrant parents at the border since the Trump administration adopted its "zero-tolerance" policy on entering the country illegally, and long-term treatment of them is a concern.

    More >>

    As many as 2,300 children have been taken from their migrant parents at the border since the Trump administration adopted its "zero-tolerance" policy on entering the country illegally, and long-term treatment of them is a concern.

    More >>

  • Media fight access restrictions on child detention centers

    Media fight access restrictions on child detention centers

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-06-26 04:55:02 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 5:48 AM EDT2018-06-26 09:48:13 GMT
    (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP). The undated photo released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows inside of the HHS' unaccompanied alien children program facility at Tornillo, Texas.(U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP). The undated photo released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows inside of the HHS' unaccompanied alien children program facility at Tornillo, Texas.
    Heard about but not seen: News organizations fighting government restrictions on showing children caught up in Trump administration's immigration policies.More >>
    Heard about but not seen: News organizations fighting government restrictions on showing children caught up in Trump administration's immigration policies.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly