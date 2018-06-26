UK car industry investment down by half due to Brexit

LONDON (AP) - Britain's leading car manufacturing trade association says investment in U.K. auto production has fallen by half in the last year due to worries over the country's upcoming exit from the European Union.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders says only 347 million pounds ($460 million) was invested in new models and facilities during the first half of 2018 compared to 647 million pounds during the same period the year before.
Chief Executive Mike Hawes said Tuesday the current government position on Brexit "goes directly against the interests of the U.K. automotive sector, which has thrived on single market and customs union membership."
He says there is no credible plan for "frictionless" customs arrangements with the EU.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
As many as 2,300 children have been taken from their migrant parents at the border since the Trump administration adopted its "zero-tolerance" policy on entering the country illegally, and long-term treatment of them is a concern.More >>
As many as 2,300 children have been taken from their migrant parents at the border since the Trump administration adopted its "zero-tolerance" policy on entering the country illegally, and long-term treatment of them is a concern.More >>
Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.More >>
Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.More >>
Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the attack that left one firefighter dead and another wounded.More >>
Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the attack that left one firefighter dead and another wounded.More >>
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.More >>
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.More >>
Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied uponMore >>
Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied uponMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphonesMore >>
The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphonesMore >>
The House has rejected a hard-right immigration bill; compromise GOP bill delayedMore >>
The House has rejected a hard-right immigration bill; compromise GOP bill delayedMore >>
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsMore >>
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsMore >>
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childMore >>
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>