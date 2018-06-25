The Latest: Senate approves $145B bill to fund energy, vets

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on a Senate vote on a $145 billion spending bill to fund the Energy Department and veterans' programs (all times local):
6:05 p.m.
The Senate has approved a $145 billion spending bill to fund the Energy Department and veterans' programs for the next budget year.
Senators approved the bill, 86-5, Monday, sending it back to the House, which approved a similar bill this month. Lawmakers hope to send a unified bill to President Donald Trump as the first of what they hope will be a series of spending bills signed into law before the new budget year begins Oct. 1.
Individual spending measures have routinely been delayed or ignored in recent years in favor of giant spending packages that fund the entire government.
Trump has pledged he won't sign another catchall measure like the one he signed in March.
The Senate bill includes a $5.1 billion increase for the Department of Veterans Affairs.
4 p.m.
The Senate is taking up a $145 billion spending bill to fund the Energy Department and veterans' programs for the next budget year.
Approval of the bill Monday would send it back to the House, which approved a similar bill this month. Lawmakers hope to send a unified bill to President Donald Trump as the first of what they hope will be a series of spending bills signed into law before the new budget year begins Oct. 1.
Individual spending measures have routinely been delayed or ignored in recent years in favor of spending packages that fund the entire government.
GOP leaders are anxious to avoid another massive spending bill as the elections approach. Trump has pledged he won't sign another catchall measure like the one he signed in March.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.More >>
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.More >>
Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied uponMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphonesMore >>
The House has rejected a hard-right immigration bill; compromise GOP bill delayedMore >>
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsMore >>
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
