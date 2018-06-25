Firefighter association donates to BRG’s Regional Burn Center expansion

Pictured left to right are: Edgardo Tenreiro, BRG President and CEO; Gwen Hamilton, BRG Foundation Board Chair; Chad Major, President of the Professional Fire Fighters Association of Louisiana; and Joseph Juban, GHS/BRG Board Chair (Source: BRG)

The Professional Fire Fighters Association of Louisiana (PFFALA) recently donated $10,000 to the coming 50,000 square foot expansion of Baton Rouge General’s (BRG) verified Regional Burn Center.

The expansion will include a burn intensive care unit (ICU) for trauma patients, specialized operating suites for critical burn patients, and state-of-the-art technology.

BRG REGIONAL BURN CENTER

50,000 sq ft expansion of Critical Care Tower (Bluebonnet campus)

Burn ICU for trauma patients

Specialized operating suites for critical burn patients

State-of-the-art technology

“PFFALA understands how important it is for burn patients to receive specialized treatment as fast as possible,” said Edgardo Tenreiro, President and CEO of Baton Rouge General. “Working together, we can continue to deliver swift and effective burn care to patients who need us.”

The PFFALA has represented career professional firefighters throughout Louisiana since 1940, beginning its first fundraiser in October 2012. Since 2013, PFFALA has donated $29,000 to the Baton Rouge General Burn Center.

The expansion of BRG’s Regional Burn Center is part of the hospital’s Critical Care Tower expansion, which will add a total of 60,000 square feet to its Bluebonnet campus.