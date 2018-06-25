PHOTOS: Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health Kids' Healthy Fun Fest

Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health welcomed more than 500 children at its Kids' Healthy Fun Fest at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday, June 23.

Families were able to receive health and safety information while also enjoying a variety of activities, games, giveaways, balloons, face painting and more.

LSU's Mike the Tiger stopped by for a visit, and attendees participated in exercise activities.

There was also a "Teddy Bear Clinic" where kids were able to help physicians perform a check-up on their favorite stuffed animals.

Information on this page was provided by Our Lady of the Lake.