PHOTOS: Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health Kids' Healthy Fun Fest

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health welcomed more than 500 children at its Kids' Healthy Fun Fest at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday, June 23.
RELATED: Learn more about our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health
Families were able to receive health and safety information while also enjoying a variety of activities, games, giveaways, balloons, face painting and more.
LSU's Mike the Tiger stopped by for a visit, and attendees participated in exercise activities.
There was also a "Teddy Bear Clinic" where kids were able to help physicians perform a check-up on their favorite stuffed animals.
Information on this page was provided by Our Lady of the Lake.