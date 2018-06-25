Where's the wolf? Stolen from animal preserve, police say - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Where's the wolf? Stolen from animal preserve, police say

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Officials say a hybrid wolf was specifically targeted for theft from a Long Island animal preserve.

Suffolk County authorities say the 7-year-old wolf-dog hybrid named Nakita was taken sometime between Sunday at 4 p.m. and Monday at 7 a.m. from the Town of Brookhaven Ecology Site, Park and Animal Preserve.

Authorities say whoever took the animal was particularly looking for it, cutting through three fences and leaving the other animals behind, and also seemed to know how the facility works.

Nakita had been turned over to the preserve last year and formerly been a pet. Authorities say the animal was not known to be aggressive to people.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Boston schools chief says student info not shared with ICE

    Boston schools chief says student info not shared with ICE

    Monday, June 25 2018 4:44 PM EDT2018-06-25 20:44:30 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:15 PM EDT2018-06-28 02:15:42 GMT
    The superintendent of Boston Public Schools denies that the school system shared information about a student with federal immigration authorities.More >>
    The superintendent of Boston Public Schools denies that the school system shared information about a student with federal immigration authorities.More >>

  • Leak fight nixes Stormy Daniels meet with feds in Cohen case

    Leak fight nixes Stormy Daniels meet with feds in Cohen case

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-06-25 01:15:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:15 PM EDT2018-06-28 02:15:41 GMT
    Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>

  • Sessions defends Trump administration's immigration policies

    Sessions defends Trump administration's immigration policies

    Monday, June 25 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-06-25 04:14:10 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:15 PM EDT2018-06-28 02:15:38 GMT
    (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...
    A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.More >>
    A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly