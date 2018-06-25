Where's the wolf? Stolen from animal preserve, police say

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Officials say a hybrid wolf was specifically targeted for theft from a Long Island animal preserve.
Suffolk County authorities say the 7-year-old wolf-dog hybrid named Nakita was taken sometime between Sunday at 4 p.m. and Monday at 7 a.m. from the Town of Brookhaven Ecology Site, Park and Animal Preserve.
Authorities say whoever took the animal was particularly looking for it, cutting through three fences and leaving the other animals behind, and also seemed to know how the facility works.
Nakita had been turned over to the preserve last year and formerly been a pet. Authorities say the animal was not known to be aggressive to people.
