Jury recommends life for man convicted in cyanide slaying

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia jury is recommending that a man found guilty of attacking his ex-girlfriend outside of her home and injecting her with a fatal dose of cyanide should face life in prison.
The Virginian-Pilot reports jurors took 15 minutes Monday before recommending that sentence for Joseph Merlino III, along with a $100,000 fine. The 30-year-old defendant is scheduled to be formally sentenced Sept. 26.
Merlino showed no visible reaction Monday in court. He was convicted Friday of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Ellie Tran. She died after being attacked and injected with the poison on Valentine's Day 2017.
The newspaper reports Tran's older sister, Phi Tran, traveled from Vietnam to attend the trial and testified in the sentencing phase. She said justice had been served.
___
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.More >>
Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.More >>
The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."More >>
The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."More >>
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.More >>
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.More >>
Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied uponMore >>
Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied uponMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphonesMore >>
The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphonesMore >>
The House has rejected a hard-right immigration bill; compromise GOP bill delayedMore >>
The House has rejected a hard-right immigration bill; compromise GOP bill delayedMore >>
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsMore >>
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsMore >>
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childMore >>
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>