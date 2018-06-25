APNewsBreak: Montana tribe can't account for $14.5 million

By MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana's Crow Indian Tribe has been unable to account for $14.5 million it received for transportation programs, marking the second time in less than two years the tribe has been faulted for its handling of federal grant money, government investigators disclosed Monday.
The finding from the U.S. Interior Department's Office of Inspector General resulted from an audit of a contract that provided federal money to build and maintain highways, bridges and transit facilities on the tribe's southeastern Montana reservation.
The audit obtained by The Associated Press showed the tribe was unable to provide documentation on payments it made to subcontractors and vendors between October 1, 2012 and March 31, 2017. Investigators could not determine what happened to the money.
They faulted the tribe for having "deficient internal controls" over the money and said its accounting system was inadequate to handle federal funds.
"We requested the necessary documentation numerous times during two site visits, and through emails to the finance and legal departments and the chairman of the Tribe," investigators wrote in Monday's report. "They all stated that the records have not been located. Therefore, we question the total amount of the agreement's $14,492,813."
Most of the money was received by the tribe under the leadership of former Chairman Darrin Old Coyote. Old Coyote lost in the 2016 election and was replaced by current Chairman A.J. Not Afraid Jr in December, 2016.
Old Coyote did not immediately return telephone messages seeking comment. A spokeswoman for Not Afraid, Jared Stewart, said he did not have an immediate response to the audit.
The tribe could be forced to repay some or all of the money if cannot document where it went.
In 2016 the tribe had to repay more than $2 million to the federal government after an earlier audit revealed tribal officials diverted money meant for a new transit facility into the tribe's general budget.
In that instance, investigators from the Inspector General's Office said officials with the Bureau of Indian Affairs knew the money from a 2012 transportation grant was misspent but failed to take action.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs said in response to the latest Inspector General's report that it had designated the Crow Tribe as "high risk," meaning it can now receive government money on a reimbursable basis only and not in advance.
The bureau also imposed sanctions that limit grant funds to monthly installments until the tribe completes its own audit of spending during 2016, according to an April response to the Inspector General's Office audit from Susan Messerly, acting bureau director for the Rocky Mountain region.
The tribe has hired a new team of certified public accountants to determine what happened to the $14.5 million and to better track spending of federal money going forward, according to Messerly.
But the Inspector General's Office said Monday that the steps taken by the bureau to date have been inadequate because officials did not include target dates for proposed changes to the tribe's accounting system.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.More >>
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.More >>
Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied uponMore >>
Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied uponMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphonesMore >>
The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphonesMore >>
The House has rejected a hard-right immigration bill; compromise GOP bill delayedMore >>
The House has rejected a hard-right immigration bill; compromise GOP bill delayedMore >>
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsMore >>
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsMore >>
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childMore >>
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>