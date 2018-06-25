Supreme Court rules for American Express in credit card case

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is leaving in place a ruling for American Express in a lawsuit over rules it imposes on merchants who accept its cards.
The high court ruled 5-4 Monday in favor of American Express.
The Obama administration and a group of states sued American Express in 2010. They argued that American Express was violating federal law with rules that prevent merchants who accept its cards from encouraging customers to use other credit cards that cost merchants less in fees.
A federal trial court ruled against American Express, but an appeals court reversed that decision and ruled for company.
