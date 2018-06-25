Northern California wildfires prompt evacuations, burn homes

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A structure leveled by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as they raced acr...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes throughout rural regions north of San Francisco.

California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Monday that the major fires continue to grow and threaten hundreds of homes and businesses, but there are no reports of injuries or deaths.

About 3,000 residents evacuated homes in Lake County over the weekend where a wildfire that is not contained at all grew to 12 square miles (31 square kilometers) and destroyed 12 buildings.

Farther north, authorities order residents to evacuate in Tehama and Shasta counties.

Officials say the Tehama wildfire grew to 4 square miles (6 square kilometers), destroyed multiple homes and businesses and threatens 200 more. Officials said that fire is 20 percent contained.

