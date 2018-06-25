US new-home sales climbed 6.7 percent in May - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US new-home sales climbed 6.7 percent in May

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, a for sale sign is displayed in front of home under construction in Raymond, N.H. On Monday, June 25, the Commerce Department reports on sales of new homes in May. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, a for sale sign is displayed in front of home under construction in Raymond, N.H. On Monday, June 25, the Commerce Department reports on sales of new homes in May.

By AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sales of new U.S. homes jumped 6.7 percent in May, with purchases in the South accounting for all of the monthly gains.

The Commerce Department said Monday that new homes sold last month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 689,000, up from 646,000 in April. The South reported monthly sales growth of 17.9 percent, while sales were flat in the Midwest and fell in the Northeast and West.

For the first five months of this year, new-home sales have risen 8.8 percent as a solid job market and shortage of existing homes on the market have boosted demand. In a sign that buyers are eagerly seeking out properties among a diminished inventory, there was a 17.4 percent surge last month in the sale of homes before construction begins.

Buyers are also facing additional pressures as home values are generally rising faster than incomes and average 30-year mortgage rates have risen to 4.57 percent from 3.90 percent a year ago. Both of these factors are increasing the monthly costs for repaying home loans.

Still, the government report on new-home sales can be volatile on a monthly basis, especially when any growth or setbacks are focused in one region of the country. May's median sales price dropped 3.3 percent from a year ago to $313,000. But the decline was largely because the sales growth was concentrated in the South, where new homes are generally cheaper.

