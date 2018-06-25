Supreme Court rules for Texas redistricting plans

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is upholding Texas' use of electoral districts that a lower court struck down as racially discriminatory.
The justices ruled 5-4 Monday in an unusual case involving congressional and state legislative districts that had first been adopted by the lower court on an interim basis, then approved by the Texas Legislature.
In 2017, the same judges who approved the interim maps in 2012 agreed with the challengers that the maps were the product of intentional discrimination.
But Justice Samuel Alito said for the court's conservative majority that the lower court made a mistake by striking down all but one of the districts.
The court's liberal justices dissented.
