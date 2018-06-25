Beijing hopes US will treat Chinese investments fairly - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Beijing hopes US will treat Chinese investments fairly

BEIJING (AP) - China's foreign ministry on Monday expressed concern over reports that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to curb Chinese investments in the United States, and urged Washington to provide a "good, fair, and predictable" environment for Chinese companies.

"We hope the U.S. side will see these (Chinese) companies' business activities in an objective manner, and provide Chinese companies a good, fair and predictable environment for their investment and business activities," Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the Trump administration plans to impose curbs on Chinese investment in American technology companies and high-tech exports to China.

The newspaper, citing unidentified sources, said the initiatives were aimed at preventing Beijing from moving ahead with plans to develop companies able to compete globally in technologies including biotech and electric vehicles.

That follows Trump's threat to hike tariffs on Chinese imports worth up to $450 billion over complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Colleague cracks Sen. McCaskill's rib with Heimlich maneuver

    Colleague cracks Sen. McCaskill's rib with Heimlich maneuver

    Monday, June 25 2018 7:34 AM EDT2018-06-25 11:34:17 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 8:56 AM EDT2018-06-25 12:56:25 GMT
    U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has cracked a rib of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill while performing the Heimlich maneuver on the fellow Democrat when she began choking.More >>
    U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has cracked a rib of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill while performing the Heimlich maneuver on the fellow Democrat when she began choking.More >>

  • Oklahoma conservatives' views on medical marijuana evolving

    Oklahoma conservatives' views on medical marijuana evolving

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-06-23 15:46:14 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-06-25 12:47:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>

  • Warming drives spread of toxic algae in US, researchers say

    Warming drives spread of toxic algae in US, researchers say

    Friday, June 22 2018 3:04 AM EDT2018-06-22 07:04:23 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 8:46 AM EDT2018-06-25 12:46:56 GMT
    (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, a potentially toxic blue-green algae bloom in Provo Bay in Provo, Utah. Researchers and officials across the country say increasingly frequent toxic algae blooms ...(Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, a potentially toxic blue-green algae bloom in Provo Bay in Provo, Utah. Researchers and officials across the country say increasingly frequent toxic algae blooms ...
    Toxic algae blooms are happening more often and lasting longer, including in drinking water reservoirs, and officials and scientists link their spread to climate change.More >>
    Toxic algae blooms are happening more often and lasting longer, including in drinking water reservoirs, and officials and scientists link their spread to climate change.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly