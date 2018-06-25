Report: Protesters swarm Iran's Grand Bazaar in Tehran - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Report: Protesters swarm Iran's Grand Bazaar in Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Protesters in the Iranian capital reportedly swarmed its historic Grand Bazaar on Monday and forced shopkeepers to close their stalls, apparently angry over the Islamic Republic's troubled economy, months after similar demonstrations rocked the country.

The unplanned demonstration came a day after protests forced two major shopping centers for mobile phones and electronics to close in Tehran.

It wasn't immediately clear who was leading the protests. Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency described the protests as erupting after the Iranian rial dropped to 90,000 to the dollar on the country's black market, despite government attempts to control the currency rate.

Videos posted to social media showed protesters at the bazaar heckling shopkeepers who refused to close, shouting in Farsi: "Coward!"

Iran's latest economic troubles come against the backdrop of international firms pulling away from the country after President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw America from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.

At the end of last year, similar economic protests roiled Iran and spread to some 75 cities and towns, becoming the largest demonstrations in the country since its 2009 disputed presidential election. The protests in late December and early January saw at least 25 people killed and nearly 5,000 people arrested by authorities.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Judge orders families reunited within 30 days

    The Latest: Judge orders families reunited within 30 days

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-06-26 15:55:05 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-06-29 00:56:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.
    A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.More >>
    A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.More >>

  • Body found in house where NY Giants' Janoris Jenkins lives

    Body found in house where NY Giants' Janoris Jenkins lives

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-06-26 22:05:02 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-06-29 00:56:41 GMT
    The office didn't say where Jenkins was when the death occurred. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)The office didn't say where Jenkins was when the death occurred. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    A body has been found at a New Jersey residence owned by New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

    More >>

    A body has been found at a New Jersey residence owned by New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

    More >>

  • California wildfire grows, 1,500 under evacuation orders

    California wildfire grows, 1,500 under evacuation orders

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 11:25 AM EDT2018-06-26 15:25:46 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-06-29 00:56:40 GMT
    (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP). Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on Monday, June 25, 2018 in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes Monday as major wildfires encroached on a charred area of N...(Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP). Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on Monday, June 25, 2018 in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes Monday as major wildfires encroached on a charred area of N...
    Fire officials say a blaze in Northern California that drove more than 1,000 people to flee their homes grew overnight and was heading toward a sparsely populated area.More >>
    Fire officials say a blaze in Northern California that drove more than 1,000 people to flee their homes grew overnight and was heading toward a sparsely populated area.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly