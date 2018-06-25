Uber goes to court to remain in business in London - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Uber goes to court to remain in business in London

LONDON (AP) - Uber is beginning its court case to remain on the streets of London, arguing that the ride-hailing app has made significant changes since a regulator refused to renew the company's operating license last year.

Lawyers for the company are opening their case Monday at Westminster Magistrates Court in an effort to overturn Transport for London's ruling last September that Uber was not a "fit and proper" company after repeated lapses in corporate responsibility.

The regulator raised a number of concerns about Uber, including driver vetting, the way it reports serious criminal offences and the use of technology that allegedly helps the company evade law enforcement officials.

Uber has been allowed to continue operating pending appeal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:38:25 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-06-25 09:44:45 GMT
    The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

  • 'Gunshots and horror': San Diego shootout wounds 2 officers

    'Gunshots and horror': San Diego shootout wounds 2 officers

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-06-24 13:33:38 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 5:25 AM EDT2018-06-25 09:25:05 GMT
    Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, injuring two officers before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.More >>
    Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, injuring two officers before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.More >>

  • Hours before polls open, Trump to stump for S. Carolina gov

    Hours before polls open, Trump to stump for S. Carolina gov

    Monday, June 25 2018 5:14 AM EDT2018-06-25 09:14:10 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 5:24 AM EDT2018-06-25 09:24:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Shiro). Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to the crowd in the William-Brice Kimbel Arena on the Coastal Carolina campus Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Conway, S.C.(AP Photo/Richard Shiro). Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to the crowd in the William-Brice Kimbel Arena on the Coastal Carolina campus Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Conway, S.C.
    As he fights for his political life, Gov. Henry McMaster could be getting a big boost on Monday as the two-week sprint to South Carolina's primary runoff comes to an end.More >>
    As he fights for his political life, Gov. Henry McMaster could be getting a big boost on Monday as the two-week sprint to South Carolina's primary runoff comes to an end.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly