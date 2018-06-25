Nearly half of top EU businesses cut UK investment - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Nearly half of top EU businesses cut UK investment

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 20, 2018, an anti-Brexit, pro-EU supporter holds an EU flag and a placard during a protest backdropped by the Houses of Parliament in London. The divisions opened up by the 2016 referendum hav... (AP Photo/Matt Dunham). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 20, 2018, an anti-Brexit, pro-EU supporter holds an EU flag and a placard during a protest backdropped by the Houses of Parliament in London. The divisions opened up by the 2016 referendum hav...

By ROBERT STEVENS
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - A survey finds that almost half of European Union businesses have cut back on their investment in Britain since the country voted to leave the European Union two years ago.

The report published Monday by law firm Baker McKenzie surveyed over 800 business leaders in six key EU countries.

It finds that despite European outrage over Brexit, 95 percent of companies in the countries surveyed say that the U.K. is important to their business.

"Ultimately, business people don't want the relationship with the U.K. to break down completely," said Eric Lasry, a partner at the law firm.

The survey finds that European businesses support a post-Brexit deal that keeps trade relations as close as possible to the existing conditions, and three quarters say the EU should also make concessions to the U.K. to secure a functioning trading relationship.

Yet over half of business leaders believe their views are not well represented. Last month, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, warned that Britain must face "consequences" for leaving the EU, an antagonistic stance that doesn't sit well with business leaders.

Animosity between the EU and the U.K. has slowed Brexit negotiations, and there is an increasing risk that the U.K. and EU will not reach an effective agreement on future trade relations by the time Britain officially leaves in March next year.

Irrespective of which trade solution is reached, Mattias Hedwall, a partner at Baker McKenzie, said "there will be new complexity in doing business with the U.K.. Not only will there be higher costs for trading with the U.K., but also additional administrative burdens that need to be handled".

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:38:25 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-06-25 09:44:45 GMT
    The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

  • 'Gunshots and horror': San Diego shootout wounds 2 officers

    'Gunshots and horror': San Diego shootout wounds 2 officers

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-06-24 13:33:38 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 5:25 AM EDT2018-06-25 09:25:05 GMT
    Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, injuring two officers before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.More >>
    Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, injuring two officers before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.More >>

  • Hours before polls open, Trump to stump for S. Carolina gov

    Hours before polls open, Trump to stump for S. Carolina gov

    Monday, June 25 2018 5:14 AM EDT2018-06-25 09:14:10 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 5:24 AM EDT2018-06-25 09:24:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Shiro). Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to the crowd in the William-Brice Kimbel Arena on the Coastal Carolina campus Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Conway, S.C.(AP Photo/Richard Shiro). Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to the crowd in the William-Brice Kimbel Arena on the Coastal Carolina campus Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Conway, S.C.
    As he fights for his political life, Gov. Henry McMaster could be getting a big boost on Monday as the two-week sprint to South Carolina's primary runoff comes to an end.More >>
    As he fights for his political life, Gov. Henry McMaster could be getting a big boost on Monday as the two-week sprint to South Carolina's primary runoff comes to an end.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly