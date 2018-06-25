Donations, volunteering surge at border asylum-seeker center

The Trump policy resulted in 2,300 children being taken from their parents or guardians and placed in shelters around the country, but the girl from the now-famous Getty Images picture was not among them.

The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets.

The company quickly sold out of its first version of the jacket, but is now offering T-shirts, hoodies and bomber jackets. (Source: Wildfang.com)

In the wake of the Trump administration's contentious family separation policy that gripped the country over the last week, here's a look at the country's recent history on immigration.

The Funes family, who was seeking asylum, said they were told by officials they would be separated so they voluntarily returned to Mexico. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

How did it come to this? From Secure Communities to child separation, America's recent immigration history

For the first time in years, North Korea isn't holding its annual "anti-U.S. imperialism" mass rally marking the start of the Korean War.

(AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2017, file photo, tens of thousands of men and women pump their fists in the air and chant as they carry placards with anti-American propaganda slogans at Pyongyang's central Kim Il Sung Square, in...

President Donald Trump says people entering the U.S. from Mexico should be immediately sent back without appearing before a judge, a stance the ACLU has criticized as illegal.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). A protester yells toward a Trump supporter after arriving to the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, on Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.

Party leaders are trying to finally secure the votes they need for their wide-ranging bill with tweaks they hope will goose support from the GOP's dueling conservative and moderate wings.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this June 21, 2018, photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., arrives for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. House Republicans say they will make another run at immigration legislation in the coming ...

The steel tariff - essentially a 25 percent tax - may backfire on the very people the president is aiming to help.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). CEO Joel Johnson checks the details on a roll of steel at the Borusan Mannesmann Pipe manufacturing facility Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Baytown, Texas. Borusan is seeking a waiver from the steel tariff to import 135,000 metr...

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken June 24, 2018, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley volunteer Veronica Yoo loads boxes of donations on to a cart at a storage facility in McAllen, Texas.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken June 24, 2018, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley staffer Eli Fernandez and volunteer Natalie Montelongo pose for a photo as they stand by a pile of unsorted Amazon boxes packed with donations.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken June 24, 2018, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley staffer Eli Fernandez walks by boxes of donations at a storage facility in McAllen, Texas.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken June 24, 2018, a Catholic Charities of Rio Grande Valley staffer and volunteers unload boxes of donations on to a cart at a storage facility in McAllen, Texas.

By MANUEL VALDES

Associated Press

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) - One by one, around Father's Day, the surge of Amazon boxes containing shirts, pants, underwear and many other items began arriving at an asylum-seeker rest center in the border town of McAllen, Texas.

Included in the packages were notes of support. One read: "As someone who has a dad who would do anything for their child I hope this helps a few of the dads that come through your doors with the same ideas."

The boxes started arriving as people across the country began to learn about President Donald Trump's policy of separating children from their families.

"All of the sudden they started getting like a thousand boxes a day and then more and then more. And they had to come and secure space here and that filled up and they got another space and that filled up," said Natalie Montelongo, a native of nearby Brownsville who flew in from Washington, D.C., to volunteer at the center. She set up an Amazon wish list with items needed by the shelter and posted the link on social media.

Now, the immigrant respite center run by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley has received so many boxes that it had to rent additional storage space.

"I feel like each one of these boxes represents one person that wishes they were here and is following the issue and that cares," said Montelongo, who is a national campaign strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union.

But donations also came the old fashioned way, too. Local residents stopping by and dropping off what they could and caravans of volunteers from around the country who made the journey to McAllen in Texas Rio Grande Valley packed with donations and cash.

Every day, busloads of migrants are transferred from federal facilities to a central station in McAllen. There, volunteers from the respite shelter help find the right buses and purchase bus tickets. As a group, they then walk to the shelter three blocks away, where they can shower, eat, and pick up new clothes, medicine and hygiene products.

Colorado librarian Wyne Cler saw a Facebook post from a friend's friend asking for volunteers to help. Even with her limited Spanish, she jumped at the chance, raised $4,000 in one day and brought her daughter. She spent hours trying her best to help migrants at the center and trying to cheer up their day with hearty hugs and laughter. Cler and her family fled Vietnam as the war ended, she said.

"This is not my America. When we came in '75 we were welcomed with open arms. And we were not separated. My entire family got here safely," Cler said.

On a typical day, more than 100 asylum-seekers are released from McAllen-area holding facilities, clutching their belongings in clear plastic bags stamped with Department of Homeland Security logos, said Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

Now, Pimental is trying to channel some of the help into cash donations so they can construct a new building by their church. The rest center currently rents its space.

The center also needs more volunteers to keep up with the flow of people and donations, and it needs additional medicine for babies. Montelongo said the center has seen several babies arriving sick.

"I'm so devoted to this respite because I think it's the first glimpse of what we all think the U.S. stands for," Montelongo said.

On the web: Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley donation page: https://www.facebook.com/donate/2052979071443386/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.