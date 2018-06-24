Teen uses sign language to help blind and deaf man on flight - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Teen uses sign language to help blind and deaf man on flight

BOSTON (AP) - A teenager is being credited with coming to the aid of a blind and deaf man during a flight from Boston to Portland, Oregon.

Clara Daly, of Calabasas, California, says she and her mother were traveling last week when the flight attendants asked if anyone knew American Sign Language.

The 15-year-old had been taking sign language classes for a year and volunteered to help. That's when she met 64-year-old Tim Cook, who was traveling alone and struggling to communicate.

A fellow passenger captured a photo of Clara signing into Cook's hand and posted it to Facebook Sunday. The post has since received more than 1 million likes.

Cook tells KGW-TV he was "very moved" that Clara came and helped him. Clara says their chance encounter was "meant to be."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

