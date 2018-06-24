China regulators free up extra $100B for bank lending - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China regulators free up extra $100B for bank lending

BEIJING (AP) - Chinese regulators have freed up an extra $100 billion for bank lending in a move financial analysts said could help to reassure investors amid trade tensions with Washington.

The reduction on Sunday in reserves banks are required to hold was part of a series of such cuts economists had forecast before the dispute with President Donald Trump erupted. But they said the announcement could help to defuse fears a threatened U.S. tariff hike might dampen Chinese economic growth.

The central bank said the cut, the third this year following reductions in January and April, was intended to help state companies restructure debts.

"Against the tensions, China's latest reserve ratio reduction, while expected, serves as a counterbalance to the soft sentiment," said Jingyi Pan of IG in a report.

The amount of money banks must keep on reserve with the central bank will be reduced by 0.5 percentage points of their deposits, according to the People's Bank of China. It said that would release about 700 billion yuan.

The central bank said 200 billion yuan ($30 billion) of that is earmarked for lending to small businesses, with the rest going to debt restructuring.

Washington is due to impose an additional 25 percent tariff on $34 billion of Chinese goods on July 6 in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

Beijing has vowed to retaliate. Trump has threatened additional tariffs, raising to $450 billion the total of Chinese products that could be covered by the measures, or nearly 90 percent of China's exports to the United States.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-06-24 18:53:52 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 12:57 AM EDT2018-06-25 04:57:52 GMT
    (Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>

  • Authorities investigating fatal Minneapolis police shooting

    Authorities investigating fatal Minneapolis police shooting

    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-06-24 16:14:11 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 12:57 AM EDT2018-06-25 04:57:49 GMT
    (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...
    Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.More >>
    Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.More >>

  • US restaurants host refugee chefs who offer a taste of home

    US restaurants host refugee chefs who offer a taste of home

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:03:54 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 12:57 AM EDT2018-06-25 04:57:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly