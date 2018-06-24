Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: CNN) The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: CNN)

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. (AP) - Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others as they raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.

The Pawnee Fire, which broke out Saturday near the community of Clearlake Oaks, has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600. As of Sunday, there was no containment and it burned across about 12 square miles (31 sq. kilometers). Authorities ordered people to evacuate all homes in the Spring Valley area, where about 3,000 people live.

"What we're stressing is that people, when they get the evacuation order, they heed it immediately and get out and stay out until it is safe to return," state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Battalion Chief Jonathan Cox said. "This is one of four large fires burning in Northern California. It's a good reminder that fire season is upon us."

Erratic wind and heat gripping a swath of California from San Jose to the Oregon border drove the flames, which were north of the wine country region where devastating wildfires killed 44 people and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses last October.

Farther north, a fire spanning about three-quarters of a mile in Tehama County destroyed "multiple residential and commercial buildings," Cal Fire said. But firefighters appeared to be making good progress - the Stoll Fire was halfway contained and some evacuees were allowed to return home, authorities said.

A second fire in Tehama County consumed 5.5 square miles (14 square kilometers), but no buildings were reported burned. The so-called Lane Fire threatened 200 structures and some homes had been evacuated, Cox said. It was 10 percent contained.

A fire in neighboring Shasta County grew to 1.6 square miles (4.14 sq. kilometers) and was 20 percent contained. The so-called Creek Fire had damaged no structures but did prompt evacuations.

The cause of each blaze was under investigation Sunday. No one was reported hurt.

More than 230 firefighters using helicopters, bulldozers and other equipment were battling the Pawnee Fire in a rugged area that made it difficult to get equipment up close.

"It's kind of the worst possible combination," Cox said.

Matthew Henderson, who was in the area taking photographs, said he saw the fire jump a road at one point, briefly cutting off access to part of Spring Valley until firefighters pushed it back.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Deadly fires in CaliforniaMore>>

  • Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:38:25 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-06-25 06:24:52 GMT
    The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

  • California utility expects to pay $2.5 billion for wildfires

    California utility expects to pay $2.5 billion for wildfires

    Friday, June 22 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-06-22 04:53:27 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 8:04 PM EDT2018-06-24 00:04:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, a firefighter walks near a flaming house in Santa Rosa, Calif. A Northern California utility says it will take a $2.5 billion charge for expected losses in connection with deadly wild...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, a firefighter walks near a flaming house in Santa Rosa, Calif. A Northern California utility says it will take a $2.5 billion charge for expected losses in connection with deadly wild...
    A Northern California utility says it expects to pay at least $2.5 billion in connection with deadly wildfires that whipped through wine country last October.More >>
    A Northern California utility says it expects to pay at least $2.5 billion in connection with deadly wildfires that whipped through wine country last October.More >>

  • Portugal remembers 66 victims from deadly year for wildfires

    Portugal remembers 66 victims from deadly year for wildfires

    Sunday, June 17 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-06-17 13:49:36 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-06-17 18:41:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sergio Azenha). People leave a church, Sunday, June 17 2018, after attending a mass to mark the first anniversary of a wildfire that killed 66 people, in Pedrogao Grande, central Portugal. Sunday marks the one year anniversary since a blaze b...(AP Photo/Sergio Azenha). People leave a church, Sunday, June 17 2018, after attending a mass to mark the first anniversary of a wildfire that killed 66 people, in Pedrogao Grande, central Portugal. Sunday marks the one year anniversary since a blaze b...
    Portugal's president and prime minister have attended a Mass in a rural town to mark the anniversary of a wildfire that killed 66 people.More >>
    Portugal's president and prime minister have attended a Mass in a rural town to mark the anniversary of a wildfire that killed 66 people.More >>
    •   

  • National, world weatherWeather and disaster coverageMore>>

  • Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:38:25 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-06-25 06:24:52 GMT
    The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

  • Alaska city honors Guardsmen killed in crash after '64 quake

    Alaska city honors Guardsmen killed in crash after '64 quake

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-23 15:48:41 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-06-24 16:19:16 GMT
    (Photo courtesy Innovate Signs, Inc. via AP). This June 2018 photo provided by Innovative Signs, Inc. in Longwood, Fla., shows a plaque that will be dedicated Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Valdez, Alaska. The memorial honors four Alaska Air National Guar...(Photo courtesy Innovate Signs, Inc. via AP). This June 2018 photo provided by Innovative Signs, Inc. in Longwood, Fla., shows a plaque that will be dedicated Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Valdez, Alaska. The memorial honors four Alaska Air National Guar...
    A memorial will be unveiled Saturday in Valdez, Alaska, honoring four Alaska National Guard members killed during a humanitarian mission in 1964.More >>
    A memorial will be unveiled Saturday in Valdez, Alaska, honoring four Alaska National Guard members killed during a humanitarian mission in 1964.More >>

  • Campers, bear escape Montana flood as severe weather hits US

    Campers, bear escape Montana flood as severe weather hits US

    Friday, June 22 2018 3:06 AM EDT2018-06-22 07:06:06 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-06-24 13:37:57 GMT
    (Montana Army National Guard via AP). In this photo provided by the Montana Army National Guard, middle school students attending a Bible camp at the Montana Wilderness School of the Bible along the Rocky Mountain Front are guided onto a Chinook helico...(Montana Army National Guard via AP). In this photo provided by the Montana Army National Guard, middle school students attending a Bible camp at the Montana Wilderness School of the Bible along the Rocky Mountain Front are guided onto a Chinook helico...
    Helicopters have rescued people stranded by flooding in Texas and Montana, including 140 children and counselors stuck in a mountain bible camp for two days.More >>
    Helicopters have rescued people stranded by flooding in Texas and Montana, including 140 children and counselors stuck in a mountain bible camp for two days.More >>
    •   

  • NationalMore>>

  • Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Thousands flee as flames race across dry rural California

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:38:25 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-06-25 06:24:52 GMT
    The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)The blaze destroyed 12 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across about 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers). (Source: Raycom Media)

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

    A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

    More >>

  • Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-06-24 18:53:52 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 2:06 AM EDT2018-06-25 06:06:08 GMT
    (Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>

  • Authorities investigating fatal Minneapolis police shooting

    Authorities investigating fatal Minneapolis police shooting

    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-06-24 16:14:11 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 2:06 AM EDT2018-06-25 06:06:05 GMT
    (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...
    Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.More >>
    Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly