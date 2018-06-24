Association removes Laura Ingalls Wilder's name from award - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Association removes Laura Ingalls Wilder's name from award

CHICAGO (AP) - A division of the American Library Association has voted to remove Laura Ingalls Wilder's name from a major children's book award over concerns with how the early-to-mid 20th century author portrayed blacks and Native Americans.

The Association for Library Service to Children's board made the unanimous decision Saturday at a meeting in New Orleans. The name has been changed to the Children's Literature Legacy Award.

The association says the work of Wilder - best known for her "Little House on the Prairie" novels - "includes expressions of stereotypical attitudes inconsistent with ALSC's core values."

The first award was given to Wilder in 1954. The ALSC says Wilder's work continues to be published and read but her "legacy is complex" and "not universally embraced."

The American Library Association is based in Chicago.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Former US poet laureate Donald Hall dies in New Hampshire

    Former US poet laureate Donald Hall dies in New Hampshire

    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-06-24 16:19:17 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-06-24 16:44:30 GMT
    The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.More >>
    The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.More >>

  • Association removes Laura Ingalls Wilder's name from award

    Association removes Laura Ingalls Wilder's name from award

    Sunday, June 24 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-06-24 15:53:42 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-06-24 16:44:13 GMT
    A division of the American Library Association has voted to remove Laura Ingalls Wilder's name from a major children's book award over concerns about the way the early-to-mid 20th century author portrayed blacks...More >>
    A division of the American Library Association has voted to remove Laura Ingalls Wilder's name from a major children's book award over concerns about the way the early-to-mid 20th century author portrayed blacks and Native Americans.More >>

  • Authorities investigating fatal Minneapolis police shooting

    Authorities investigating fatal Minneapolis police shooting

    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-06-24 16:14:11 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-06-24 16:40:27 GMT
    (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...
    Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.More >>
    Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly