Association removes Laura Ingalls Wilder's name from award

CHICAGO (AP) - A division of the American Library Association has voted to remove Laura Ingalls Wilder's name from a major children's book award over concerns with how the early-to-mid 20th century author portrayed blacks and Native Americans.
The Association for Library Service to Children's board made the unanimous decision Saturday at a meeting in New Orleans. The name has been changed to the Children's Literature Legacy Award.
The association says the work of Wilder - best known for her "Little House on the Prairie" novels - "includes expressions of stereotypical attitudes inconsistent with ALSC's core values."
The first award was given to Wilder in 1954. The ALSC says Wilder's work continues to be published and read but her "legacy is complex" and "not universally embraced."
The American Library Association is based in Chicago.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsMore >>
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsMore >>
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childMore >>
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with childrenMore >>
A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with childrenMore >>
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. borderMore >>
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. borderMore >>
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades agoMore >>
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades agoMore >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>