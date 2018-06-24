San Diego shootout leaves 2 officers wounded, suspect dead - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

San Diego shootout leaves 2 officers wounded, suspect dead

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, wounding two officers and sending bullets into nearby units before he was found dead, authorities said Sunday.

Police Chief David Nisleit said the two male officers were expected to recover, with one in serious condition and the other with less serious injuries, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported .

"It's the worst call you can ever get," Nisleit told reporters. "When you get that call, your stomach just sinks, and you're just hoping that nobody dies."

He didn't release the names of the wounded officers, saying one of them has three years of experience on the force and the other has 18.

Three officers had responded to a report of a violent disturbance and knocked on the door. They got no response but smelled what they believed was smoke and called the fire department, police said.

They forced open the door, and "they were met by gunfire," Nisleit said.

Two officers fired back in a gunbattle that sent bullets into nearby condos. Authorities evacuated people from the complex and sent in a robot to check on the suspect, whose name wasn't released.

Police found him dead, but it was not clear if he died in the shootout or killed himself. Nisleit said officers have been called to the condo in the past, but he did not elaborate.

Matthew Bezrouch, who lives a few doors down, told the newspaper that he heard at least 20 rounds after officers tried to enter the condo.

"It was fast," Bezrouch said. "They were screaming, 'Two officers down, bleeding!'

He said he heard one last gunshot after more officers arrived.

Megan Ashdown, 23, and her boyfriend, William Blood, 24, said they heard 15 or more shots as they watched TV.

"We got in bed, locked the door and turned out the lights," Ashdown said. "We were too scared to look out the window."

Police later got the couple out.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Celebration, defiance mix at New York City gay pride parade

    Celebration, defiance mix at New York City gay pride parade

    Saturday, June 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-06-24 02:36:26 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-06-24 19:43:52 GMT
    (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, former tennis player Billie Jean King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Battle of the Sexes" during the London Film Festival. Tennis l...(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, former tennis player Billie Jean King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Battle of the Sexes" during the London Film Festival. Tennis l...
    Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events.More >>
    Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events.More >>

  • San Diego shootout leaves 2 officers wounded, suspect dead

    San Diego shootout leaves 2 officers wounded, suspect dead

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-06-24 13:33:38 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-06-24 19:43:48 GMT
    Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, injuring two officers before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.More >>
    Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, injuring two officers before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.More >>

  • Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-06-24 18:53:52 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-06-24 19:40:03 GMT
    (Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly