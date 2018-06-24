2 officers injured, suspect dead in San Diego firefight - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

2 officers injured, suspect dead in San Diego firefight

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, wounding two officers and sending bullets into nearby units before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.

Police Chief David Nisleit tells the San Diego Union-Tribune the officers arrived after 10 p.m. Saturday and returned fire. But investigators were unsure whether the suspect was killed in the firefight or from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The officers were being treated at a hospital. Their names were not immediately released.

Nisleit says the officers were responding a report of a violent disturbance. When they arrived, they smelled what they believed was smoke and called the fire department.

They chief says they forced open the door and were met with gunfire.

The suspect also wasn't identified.

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com

