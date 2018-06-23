Han Solo's Blaster from 'Return of the Jedi' tops auction - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Han Solo's Blaster from 'Return of the Jedi' tops auction

(Julien's Auctions via AP). This photo provided by Julien's Auctions shows character Han Solo's BlasTech DL-44 blaster from the Star Wars trilogy film "Return of the Jedi" (Lucasfilm, 1983) that sold for $550,000 at Julien's Auctions Hollywood Legends ... (Julien's Auctions via AP). This photo provided by Julien's Auctions shows character Han Solo's BlasTech DL-44 blaster from the Star Wars trilogy film "Return of the Jedi" (Lucasfilm, 1983) that sold for $550,000 at Julien's Auctions Hollywood Legends ...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Han Solo's Blaster from the "Return of the Jedi" has sold for $550,000 at a Las Vegas auction.

Julien's Auctions says Ripley's Believe It or Not bought the item Saturday.

The sci-fi weapon was the top-selling item at the Hollywood Legends auction.

The blaster was part of a collection from the U.S. art director on the film, James L. Schoppe. An Imperial Scout Trooper Blaster from the movie sold for $90,625.

Julien's says other items at the auction included a full Superman III costume worn by actor Christopher Reeve. It sold for $200,000, well over its original estimate.

A black wool dress worn by Marilyn Monroe went for $50,000 to benefit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.

The auction was held at Planet Hollywood casino-resort.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nearly 400 people used California assisted death law in 2017

    Nearly 400 people used California assisted death law in 2017

    Friday, June 22 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-06-22 21:34:52 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-06-24 03:44:18 GMT
    California health officials say 374 terminally ill people took drugs to end their lives last year in the first full year after a 2016 law made the option legal.More >>
    California health officials say 374 terminally ill people took drugs to end their lives last year in the first full year after a 2016 law made the option legal.More >>

  • Baltimore's tough-talking prosecutor a formidable candidate

    Baltimore's tough-talking prosecutor a formidable candidate

    Friday, June 22 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-06-22 16:10:12 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-06-24 03:43:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this May 1, 2015 file photo, Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore's top prosecutor, speaks during a news conference in Baltimore. During her first weeks in office as Baltimore’s top prosecutor, Mosby made international head...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this May 1, 2015 file photo, Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore's top prosecutor, speaks during a news conference in Baltimore. During her first weeks in office as Baltimore’s top prosecutor, Mosby made international head...
    Baltimore's tough-talking prosecutor is likely to give challengers a run for their money in the upcoming Democratic primary _ despite her failure to convict officers in connection with the death of a black man...More >>
    Baltimore's tough-talking prosecutor is likely to give challengers a run for their money in the upcoming Democratic primary _ despite her failure to convict officers in connection with the death of a black man while in police custody.More >>

  • Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families

    Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families

    Friday, June 22 2018 6:06 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:06:01 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-06-24 03:43:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Jesus Funes, 19-months, cries as his mother, Diva Funes, both immigrants from Honduras, holds him after being escorted back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seeking asylum, said they were tol...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Jesus Funes, 19-months, cries as his mother, Diva Funes, both immigrants from Honduras, holds him after being escorted back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seeking asylum, said they were tol...

    About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.

    More >>

    About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly