Billie Jean King to be grand marshal of NYC pride march - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Billie Jean King to be grand marshal of NYC pride march

(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, former tennis player Billie Jean King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Battle of the Sexes" during the London Film Festival. Tennis l... (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, former tennis player Billie Jean King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Battle of the Sexes" during the London Film Festival. Tennis l...
(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2015 file photo, crowd waves rainbow flags during the Heritage Pride March in New York. Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as citie... (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2015 file photo, crowd waves rainbow flags during the Heritage Pride March in New York. Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as citie...

NEW YORK (AP) - Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events.

The marches commemorate the riots that erupted in response to a police raid at a New York gay bar called the Stonewall Inn in June 1969. A park across the street from the Stonewall was designated a national monument in 2016.

New York's march will pass by the Stonewall National Monument in the Greenwich Village on Sunday before heading up Fifth Avenue.

The march will be both a celebration of the diversity of LGBT culture and a protest against anti-LGBT policies promoted by Republican President Donald Trump, such as Trump's attempt to ban all transgender people from serving in the military.

The theme of this year's march is "Defiantly Different." Eighty floats and tens of thousands of marchers are expected.

In addition to King, the grand marshals include transgender advocate Tyler Ford and civil rights organization Lambda Legal.

March organizers plan to honor "community heroes" including Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor Emma Gonzales.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog, wins World's Ugliest Dog title

    Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog, wins World's Ugliest Dog title

    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-06-24 04:36:02 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 4:25 AM EDT2018-06-24 08:25:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018.

    A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

    More >>

    A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

    More >>

  • Administration seeks to expand immigrant family detention

    Administration seeks to expand immigrant family detention

    Saturday, June 23 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-06-23 04:26:10 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 4:25 AM EDT2018-06-24 08:25:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, an artificial turf soccer field sits in the middle of the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas. The immigration detention facility has been retooled to house adults ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, an artificial turf soccer field sits in the middle of the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas. The immigration detention facility has been retooled to house adults ...
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, an artificial turf soccer field sits in the middle of the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas. The immigration detention facility has been retooled to house adults ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, an artificial turf soccer field sits in the middle of the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas. The immigration detention facility has been retooled to house adults ...

    The Trump administration is calling for the expanded use of family detention for immigrant parents and children who are stopped along the U.S.-Mexico border.

    More >>

    The Trump administration is calling for the expanded use of family detention for immigrant parents and children who are stopped along the U.S.-Mexico border.

    More >>

  • Han Solo's Blaster from 'Return of the Jedi' tops auction

    Han Solo's Blaster from 'Return of the Jedi' tops auction

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:13 PM EDT2018-06-24 03:13:59 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 4:17 AM EDT2018-06-24 08:17:16 GMT
    (Julien's Auctions via AP). This photo provided by Julien's Auctions shows character Han Solo's BlasTech DL-44 blaster from the Star Wars trilogy film "Return of the Jedi" (Lucasfilm, 1983) that sold for $550,000 at Julien's Auctions Hollywood Legends ...(Julien's Auctions via AP). This photo provided by Julien's Auctions shows character Han Solo's BlasTech DL-44 blaster from the Star Wars trilogy film "Return of the Jedi" (Lucasfilm, 1983) that sold for $550,000 at Julien's Auctions Hollywood Legends ...
    Han Solo's Blaster from the "Return of the Jedi" has sold for $550,000 at a Las Vegas auction.More >>
    Han Solo's Blaster from the "Return of the Jedi" has sold for $550,000 at a Las Vegas auction.More >>
    •   

  • LGBT rights, religion and lawMore>>

  • Actress Cynthia Nixon says son has come out as transgender

    Actress Cynthia Nixon says son has come out as transgender

    Saturday, June 23 2018 4:04 PM EDT2018-06-23 20:04:13 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 4:17 AM EDT2018-06-24 08:17:24 GMT
    Actress and New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon has announced that her oldest child has come out as transgender.More >>
    Actress and New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon has announced that her oldest child has come out as transgender.More >>

  • Billie Jean King to be grand marshal of NYC pride march

    Billie Jean King to be grand marshal of NYC pride march

    Saturday, June 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-06-24 02:36:26 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 4:10 AM EDT2018-06-24 08:10:35 GMT
    (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, former tennis player Billie Jean King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Battle of the Sexes" during the London Film Festival. Tennis l...(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, former tennis player Billie Jean King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Battle of the Sexes" during the London Film Festival. Tennis l...
    Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events.More >>
    Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events.More >>

  • FIFA charges Mexico after fans chant anti-gay slur

    FIFA charges Mexico after fans chant anti-gay slur

    Monday, June 18 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 15:20:26 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-06-22 02:27:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer gestures during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer gestures during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.
    FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Mexico after its fans used an anti-gay slur during the team's 1-0 win over Germany.More >>
    FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Mexico after its fans used an anti-gay slur during the team's 1-0 win over Germany.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly