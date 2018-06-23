Minnesota GOP chair says she faced racism from within party - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Minnesota GOP chair says she faced racism from within party

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan says she has been the target of racist and sexist attacks from fellow Republicans.

Carnahan posted on her personal Facebook page on Friday that some GOP leaders around the state have called her "a stupid Asian not even born in America" and used racial slurs, the Star Tribune reported. Carnahan was born in South Korea and adopted by Minnesota parents. The newspaper posted a screenshot of her post .

Carnahan told the newspaper that the remarks are "starting to get to me," but declined to identify who attacked her. She said was merely venting on her personal page and thanking her father for his support after she reached out to him for advice.

Carnahan said on Facebook that she receives hate-filled email and social media messages on a daily basis. She wrote that she was confronted at President Donald Trump's rally in Duluth this past week, where she said she was told she is "disgusting." She said she has received emails telling her she is "not worth a penny" and should "crawl back into a hole and stay there," and that she deserves to make less money than her male predecessors.

Democrats blame Trump for unleashing a new era of racial division. Carnahan, whose term ends next year, rejects that idea.

"I told (Trump) I want to run again to be chair because I want to deliver the state to you in 2020," Carnahan said. "If I thought he was a racist or that anything he did was stoking racial divisions, I wouldn't want to work on his behalf because I've had to deal with racism my entire life."

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Oklahoma conservatives' views on medical marijuana evolving

    Oklahoma conservatives' views on medical marijuana evolving

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-06-23 15:46:14 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-06-24 05:07:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>
    Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>

  • Administration seeks to expand immigrant family detention

    Administration seeks to expand immigrant family detention

    Saturday, June 23 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-06-23 04:26:10 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-06-24 05:14:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, an artificial turf soccer field sits in the middle of the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas. The immigration detention facility has been retooled to house adults ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, an artificial turf soccer field sits in the middle of the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas. The immigration detention facility has been retooled to house adults ...
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, an artificial turf soccer field sits in the middle of the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas. The immigration detention facility has been retooled to house adults ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, an artificial turf soccer field sits in the middle of the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas. The immigration detention facility has been retooled to house adults ...

    The Trump administration is calling for the expanded use of family detention for immigrant parents and children who are stopped along the U.S.-Mexico border.

    More >>

    The Trump administration is calling for the expanded use of family detention for immigrant parents and children who are stopped along the U.S.-Mexico border.

    More >>

  • Latino leaders question Census head over citizenship query

    Latino leaders question Census head over citizenship query

    Saturday, June 23 2018 2:36 PM EDT2018-06-23 18:36:51 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-06-24 05:07:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, left, speaks with U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin about plans to add a question about citizenship to the 20...(AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, left, speaks with U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin about plans to add a question about citizenship to the 20...
    Latino elected officials from around the nation questioned the head of the U.S. Census Bureau in Phoenix on Saturday over the proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 survey, which they strongly oppose.More >>
    Latino elected officials from around the nation questioned the head of the U.S. Census Bureau in Phoenix on Saturday over the proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 survey, which they strongly oppose.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly