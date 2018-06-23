Minnesota GOP chair says she faced racism from within party

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan says she has been the target of racist and sexist attacks from fellow Republicans.
Carnahan posted on her personal Facebook page on Friday that some GOP leaders around the state have called her "a stupid Asian not even born in America" and used racial slurs, the Star Tribune reported. Carnahan was born in South Korea and adopted by Minnesota parents. The newspaper posted a screenshot of her post .
Carnahan told the newspaper that the remarks are "starting to get to me," but declined to identify who attacked her. She said was merely venting on her personal page and thanking her father for his support after she reached out to him for advice.
Carnahan said on Facebook that she receives hate-filled email and social media messages on a daily basis. She wrote that she was confronted at President Donald Trump's rally in Duluth this past week, where she said she was told she is "disgusting." She said she has received emails telling her she is "not worth a penny" and should "crawl back into a hole and stay there," and that she deserves to make less money than her male predecessors.
Democrats blame Trump for unleashing a new era of racial division. Carnahan, whose term ends next year, rejects that idea.
"I told (Trump) I want to run again to be chair because I want to deliver the state to you in 2020," Carnahan said. "If I thought he was a racist or that anything he did was stoking racial divisions, I wouldn't want to work on his behalf because I've had to deal with racism my entire life."
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Trump administration is calling for the expanded use of family detention for immigrant parents and children who are stopped along the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
The Trump administration is calling for the expanded use of family detention for immigrant parents and children who are stopped along the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsMore >>
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsMore >>
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childMore >>
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with childrenMore >>
A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with childrenMore >>
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. borderMore >>
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. borderMore >>
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades agoMore >>
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades agoMore >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>