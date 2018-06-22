Doctors to ‘Rock for Spots’ at Music for Melanoma Awareness event

Doctors are trading in their white coats for guitar straps for an upcoming fundraiser called Rock for Spots, an event branded as “Music for Melanoma Awareness.”

Proceeds benefit support and research efforts for skin and soft tissue cancer patients at the Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.

ROCK FOR SPOTS

Thursday, July 21

6 p.m. – doors open

7 p.m. – show starts

Varsity Theatre

3353 Highland Rd.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, July 21 at the Varsity Theatre in Baton Rouge. Several local bands featuring physicians and clinicians will be performing.

FEATURED ARTISTS

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 dollars at the door. You can purchase tickets at the box office inside The Chimes on Highland Road, by calling 866-777-8932, or online.

TICKET INFORMATION

$20 – in advance

$25 – at the door

You must be 18 years old or older with proper ID to attend any event at the Varsity Theatre.

RELATED: Mary Bird Perkins-OLOL Cancer Center provides comprehensive care at every stage of cancer

All proceeds benefit diagnosis, treatment and support of skin cancer at the Mary Bird Perkins - OLOL Cancer Center.