Free Screenings at new BRG clinic in Slaughter

The new Baton Rouge General Louisiana Internal Medicine Associates (LIMA) clinic in Slaughter will offer free blood pressure, blood glucose and BMI screenings at its grand opening on Thursday, June 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.

RELATED: Baton Rouge General opens two new clinics

GRAND OPENING – LIMA SLAUGHTER

Thursday, June 28

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

FREE SCREENINGS

Blood pressure

Blood glucose

BMI screenings

The public will also have a chance to meet Dr. Venu Kakarala and his team of healthcare providers, tour the clinic, and enjoy refreshments.

“This is a great opportunity for the Slaughter community to come out and get screenings that may help identify and prevent future problems,” said Dr. Kakarala. “Knowing your numbers is the best way to set goals and manage your health.”

The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to register online or call (225) 763-4695.

https://www.brgeneral.org/in-the-community/events/event-details/?Event=115&furl=grandopening

The primary care clinic is located at 1169 Hwy. 19, Suite B in Slaughter. It is one of three LIMA clinics – the others are in Zachary and at the hospital’s Bluebonnet campus.

LIMA SLAUGHTER

1169 Highway 19, Suite B

Slaughter, LA