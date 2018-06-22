Free Screenings at new BRG clinic in Slaughter - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Free Screenings at new BRG clinic in Slaughter

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Source: Baton Rouge General Facebook page Source: Baton Rouge General Facebook page
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The new Baton Rouge General Louisiana Internal Medicine Associates (LIMA) clinic in Slaughter will offer free blood pressure, blood glucose and BMI screenings at its grand opening on Thursday, June 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.

GRAND OPENING – LIMA SLAUGHTER

  • Thursday, June 28
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

FREE SCREENINGS

  • Blood pressure
  • Blood glucose
  • BMI screenings

The public will also have a chance to meet Dr. Venu Kakarala and his team of healthcare providers, tour the clinic, and enjoy refreshments.

“This is a great opportunity for the Slaughter community to come out and get screenings that may help identify and prevent future problems,” said Dr. Kakarala. “Knowing your numbers is the best way to set goals and manage your health.”

The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to register online or call (225) 763-4695.
https://www.brgeneral.org/in-the-community/events/event-details/?Event=115&furl=grandopening

The primary care clinic is located at 1169 Hwy. 19, Suite B in Slaughter. It is one of three LIMA clinics – the others are in Zachary and at the hospital’s Bluebonnet campus.

LIMA SLAUGHTER

  • 1169 Highway 19, Suite B
  • Slaughter, LA
