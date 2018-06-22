Dad convicted in infant son's death gets 27-year sentence

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man convicted of causing his infant son's death during a troublesome morning feeding session six years ago has been sentenced to 27 years in state prison.
A judge imposed the term Friday on Michael Marrara. He had been convicted in May of aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault, child endangerment and hindering apprehension.
Bergen County prosecutors say Marrara grew frustrated with the child and throttled him in March 2012, causing brain hemorrhages. They say an autopsy also revealed the child had suffered three broken ribs in the weeks before his death.
Defense lawyers contended the child was a sickly infant who died of a rare bleeding disorder that was brought on by a virus and left the hemorrhages.
Marrara's lawyers have said they will appeal the verdict.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
