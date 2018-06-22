Learn your risks for skin cancer at BRG’s free skin screening

Baton Rouge General is offering a free skin cancer screening where you will have the opportunity to have suspicious spots on your skin checked by a physician.

The screening will be held Thursday, July 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

FREE SKIN CANCER SCREENING

Thursday, July 19

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet campus

8585 Picardy Avenue

Medical Tower 2, Entrance 2

The screening at Baton Rouge General is free, but participants should reserve a spot online.

“More than 3 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer each year,” said Dr. Kristen Ducote, family practice physician. “And while it is the most common type of cancer, it is also the most treatable. In fact, with early detection and proper treatment, the cure rate for most skin cancers is about 95 percent.”

Skin cancer affects people of all ages, races, and ethnic groups, although the risk is higher in people with fair skin, and light hair and eyes. One of the most common signs of skin cancer is a mole or freckle that changes size, shape, color or texture, especially over a short period of time. This is why doctors say self-exams are so important.

If further testing is necessary, participants will be referred to a dermatologist or other specialist.