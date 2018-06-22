Greek leader dons tie in sartorial relief over bailout end - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Greek leader dons tie in sartorial relief over bailout end

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has donned a tie, for the first time in more than three years in office, to celebrate the debt relief deal agreed by the country's creditors.

Tsipras sported the burgundy tie with a white shirt and blue suit during a speech Friday to lawmakers from his left-led coalition government in Athens. It sat slightly askew.

The left-wing politician had said at the beginning of his first term in office that he would only wear a tie when Greece had settled its debt problems. Over the following three years, he received many ties as tongue-in-cheek jokes from his foreign colleagues.

In his speech, Tsipras hailed Friday's deal in Luxembourg as a landmark decision that will make Greece "a normal country" once again.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawmakers barred from child migrant facility in Florida

    Lawmakers barred from child migrant facility in Florida

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-06-19 18:00:57 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-06-22 19:22:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.
    Florida lawmakers were barred Tuesday from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally and alone.More >>
    Florida lawmakers were barred Tuesday from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally and alone.More >>

  • Koko the gorilla used smarts, empathy to help change views

    Koko the gorilla used smarts, empathy to help change views

    Thursday, June 21 2018 6:41 AM EDT2018-06-21 10:41:47 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 3:17 PM EDT2018-06-22 19:17:30 GMT
    Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo, and Dr. Francine Patterson began teaching the gorilla sign language that became part of a Stanford University project in 1974. (Source: KTVU/CNN)Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo, and Dr. Francine Patterson began teaching the gorilla sign language that became part of a Stanford University project in 1974. (Source: KTVU/CNN)

    Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

    More >>

    Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

    More >>

  • Campers, bear escape Montana flood as severe weather hits US

    Campers, bear escape Montana flood as severe weather hits US

    Friday, June 22 2018 3:06 AM EDT2018-06-22 07:06:06 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 3:17 PM EDT2018-06-22 19:17:18 GMT
    (Montana Army National Guard via AP). In this photo provided by the Montana Army National Guard, middle school students attending a Bible camp at the Montana Wilderness School of the Bible along the Rocky Mountain Front are guided onto a Chinook helico...(Montana Army National Guard via AP). In this photo provided by the Montana Army National Guard, middle school students attending a Bible camp at the Montana Wilderness School of the Bible along the Rocky Mountain Front are guided onto a Chinook helico...
    Helicopters have rescued people stranded by flooding in Texas and Montana, including 140 children and counselors stuck in a mountain bible camp for two days.More >>
    Helicopters have rescued people stranded by flooding in Texas and Montana, including 140 children and counselors stuck in a mountain bible camp for two days.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly