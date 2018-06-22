UM fan prohibited from social media posts on Missoula woman - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UM fan prohibited from social media posts on Missoula woman

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A University of Montana athletics fan cannot make any more social media posts referring to a woman who started an online petition opposing the re-hiring of football coach Bobby Hauck, a Missoula judge has ruled.

The restriction granted Thursday is included in a one-year restraining order that also bars Mike Schlosser of Butte from being on campus or approaching Lisa Davey, a graduate student, the Missoulian reports .

"This is over for you. It has to stop," Municipal Judge Kathleen Jenks said. "In so many ways it's so juvenile, but that doesn't mean it's not dangerous."

Schlosser's attorney, Nick Brooke, agreed his client's comments about Davey were "brutish and crude" but he argued they were protected speech because Davey had involved herself in a public controversy and thus had a lower expectation of privacy. Brooke plans to appeal the order.

Davey started her petition in November, citing the criminal records of football players who played for Hauck while he was Montana's head coach from 2003-09. The petition included an image of Jon Krakauer's book "Missoula: Rape and the Justice System in College Town" edited to add Hauck's name to it.

Soon after, an online account traced to Schlosser began posting derogatory comments about Davey and listed her address, encouraging others to harass her.

Schlosser testified he posted her address to let her know it's "not OK to do that sh-- to other people."

Jenks said it was legal for Schlosser to be an internet troll, but she said "he doesn't get to take it to the next step and threaten to rape her."

In February, after Jenks issued a temporary restraining order and a Missoula group organized a campus forum on sexism that included coach Hauck and Davey as panelists, a Twitter account traced to Schlosser posted "..you need to drop it its (sic) never going to go away."

The university has barred Schlosser from campus until at least June 2019. Schlosser told the Missoulian he had no intention of returning to Missoula in the next year.

