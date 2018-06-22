Prosecutor: Drunken man caused fatal crash during test drive - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Prosecutor: Drunken man caused fatal crash during test drive

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Massachusetts man was drunk and on drugs while test-driving a truck and was trying to "see what it was capable of" when he caused a deadly crash.

The Enterprise reports that 22-year-old Robert Kilday faces charges including motor vehicle manslaughter and driving under the influence in connection to a June 15 crash in Brockton that killed 54-year-old Jorge Leite. Kilday pleaded not guilty during arraignment on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Kilday slammed into Leite's car as he tried to speed around it. They say Kilday was driving nearly three times the speed limit and was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and marijuana.

His court-appointed attorney did not object to his client being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing on Monday.

___

Information from: The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise, http://www.enterprisenews.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawyer: Police think slaying of XXXTentacion was random

    Lawyer: Police think slaying of XXXTentacion was random

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-19 04:11:00 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-06-22 17:23:29 GMT
    (Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...(Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>

  • Lawmakers barred from child migrant facility in Florida

    Lawmakers barred from child migrant facility in Florida

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-06-19 18:00:57 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-06-22 17:23:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.
    Florida lawmakers were barred Tuesday from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally and alone.More >>
    Florida lawmakers were barred Tuesday from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally and alone.More >>

  • AP Sources: Michigan State counsel gets $1.2M, even if fired

    AP Sources: Michigan State counsel gets $1.2M, even if fired

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-06-20 19:31:38 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-06-22 17:17:33 GMT
    Two people familiar with the situation say Michigan State's appointed general counsel Robert Young will make $1.275 million over three years even if he is fired for cause if the school's board approves his contract.More >>
    Two people familiar with the situation say Michigan State's appointed general counsel Robert Young will make $1.275 million over three years even if he is fired for cause if the school's board approves his contract.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly