2 Senate rivals get attention for different reasons

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Republican and Democrat hoping to unseat Maine's popular independent Sen. Angus King are getting some attention, one for his arrest, the other for his dance moves.
Democrat Zak Ringelstein traveled to the Mexico border where he was arrested Friday while attempting to deliver water, toys and books to children imprisoned by the Trump administration.
He posted live video on Facebook. It showed him being handcuffed.
Meanwhile, Republican Eric Brakey came out with a newvideo showing off dance moves. A video of Brakey dancing in a Speedo swimsuit for a Vita Coco Coconut Water ad went viral in 2013, and he said the new video pokes fun at that after others used it to mock him.
