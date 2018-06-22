Judge dismisses Cuomo from woman's sexual harassment lawsuit

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) and the state have been dropped from a lawsuit filed by a woman who says a former Cuomo appointee sexually harassed her.
Lisa Marie Cater's federal lawsuit claims the Democrat ignored her complaint that William "Sam" Hoyt harassed and groped her after helping Cater find a place to live and a state job in Buffalo.
At the time of the alleged harassment, Hoyt had been a regional president for the state's main economic development agency. The former assemblyman resigned last October, a day before Cater's sexual harassment claims emerged.
A federal judge on Thursday has granted the motion to dismiss Cuomo and the state from the lawsuit's complaint, citing lack of facts to support Cater's contention that Cuomo knew about the alleged harassment.
