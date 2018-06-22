TV weather presenters don ties to highlight global warming - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

TV weather presenters don ties to highlight global warming

BERLIN (AP) - TV weather presenters around the world have teamed up to highlight the impact of climate change by wearing ties, pendants and badges with "warming stripes" while on air.

Meteorologists from the United States, Britain, Italy, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Hong Kong and Canada sported the patterns on Thursday while showing annual temperatures compared to the 1850-2017 average.

The patterns show a clear trend, from blue colors in the 19th century indicating lower-than-average temperatures to bright red colors in recent decades showing sharply warmer temperatures.

Ed Hawkins, a climate scientist at the University of Reading, England, said Friday that over 100 ties alone were sold worldwide.

The event, which used the hashtag #MetsUnite on social media, was the brainchild of Jeff Berardelli, a meteorologist with CBS12 in Florida.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

