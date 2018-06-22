Health tip: avoiding Lyme disease

The damaging effects of a concussion are well-known, and new research finds the injuries are common among U.S. high school students.

2.5 million U.S. high school students had a concussion in past year

Anyone watching 2018 World Cup Soccer has to marvel at the referees' quick thinking. But slow-motion video playbacks may alter their ultimate decision, a new study suggests.

Mental illnesses ranging from depression to schizophrenia show a great degree of overlap in the genes that may contribute to them, a large, new study shows.

It's important for children to socialize during their summer holidays, a family medicine and psychiatry expert says.

For kids, summer is time for other types of learning

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that is caused by the bite of an infected tick.

(HealthDay News) -- Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that is caused by the bite of an infected tick.

Here are suggestions to reduce your risk of Lyme disease, courtesy of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Stay out of areas where ticks are likely to be, including wooded areas, tall grass, and places with lots of leaf cover.

Use an insect repellent.

When heading to where ticks may gather, wear long pants and a long-sleeved shirt that are both light in color, so it's easier for you to spot ticks.

Check yourself thoroughly for ticks before heading indoors. If you spot a tick, remove it carefully with tweezers.

Be aware of any unusual symptoms, including a circular rash, tiredness, chills, fever, headache, and muscle and joint pain.

