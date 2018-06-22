Health tip: avoiding Lyme disease - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Health tip: avoiding Lyme disease

© CDC © CDC

(HealthDay News) -- Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that is caused by the bite of an infected tick.

Here are suggestions to reduce your risk of Lyme disease, courtesy of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Stay out of areas where ticks are likely to be, including wooded areas, tall grass, and places with lots of leaf cover.

Use an insect repellent.

When heading to where ticks may gather, wear long pants and a long-sleeved shirt that are both light in color, so it's easier for you to spot ticks.

Check yourself thoroughly for ticks before heading indoors. If you spot a tick, remove it carefully with tweezers.

Be aware of any unusual symptoms, including a circular rash, tiredness, chills, fever, headache, and muscle and joint pain.

Copyright © 2008 ScoutNews, LLC. All rights reserved.

*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly