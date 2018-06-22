South Korean president in Russia to boost economic ties - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

South Korean president in Russia to boost economic ties

(Sergei Karpukhin/Pool Photo via AP). South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook, left, attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.
(Sergei Karpukhin/Pool Photo via AP). South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook, left, attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (Sergei Karpukhin/Pool Photo via AP). South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook, left, attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.
(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko). South Korean President Moon Jae-in reviews an honor guard upon his arrival in Moscow's Government Vnukovo airport, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Moon Jae-in will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, J... (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko). South Korean President Moon Jae-in reviews an honor guard upon his arrival in Moscow's Government Vnukovo airport, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Moon Jae-in will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, J...
(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko). South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook, center, are welcomed by a Russian official upon his arrival in Moscow's Government Vnukovo airport, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Moon Jae-in will me... (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko). South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook, center, are welcomed by a Russian official upon his arrival in Moscow's Government Vnukovo airport, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Moon Jae-in will me...
(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko). South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook, right, step down from the plane upon his arrival in Moscow's Government Vnukovo airport, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Moon Jae-in will meet Russian ... (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko). South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook, right, step down from the plane upon his arrival in Moscow's Government Vnukovo airport, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Moon Jae-in will meet Russian ...

MOSCOW (AP) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in is in Moscow on a state visit intended to boost bilateral economic ties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted Moon Friday in an elaborate Kremlin ceremony before they sat down for talks.

At the start of the negotiations, Putin emphasized that South Korea is one of Russia's top partners in the region and voiced hope that their two-way trade will expand. He vowed that Moscow would try to help settle tensions around North Korea.

Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said the two presidents were set to discuss some prospective trilateral economic projects involving Russia and both Koreas.

Moscow has proposed building a railway and a natural gas pipeline linking Russia and the two Koreas, arguing that the endeavors could help promote peace and stability.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

