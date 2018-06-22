Uzbek refugee found guilty of supporting terror group

DENVER (AP) - A refugee from Uzbekistan has been found guilty of conspiring to support a terrorist group and making plans to join the organization himself.
Jurors on Thursday also found Jamshid Muhtorov not guilty on a fourth count.
Prosecutors argued that Muhtorov received $300 from another man to give to the Islamic Jihad Union and was planning to travel to Turkey with plans to join the organization when he was arrested at an airport in 2012.
Before the trial, Muhtorov unsuccessfully challenged the constitutionality of the National Security Agency's warrantless surveillance program.
Phone conversations and tracked online activity made up much of the evidence against him.
Muhtorov's attorneys told jurors that he did email with people claiming to belong to the group but never sent money or intended to join in person.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.More >>
Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.More >>
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childMore >>
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedMore >>
A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with childrenMore >>
A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with childrenMore >>
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. borderMore >>
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. borderMore >>
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades agoMore >>
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades agoMore >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.More >>