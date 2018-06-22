Uzbek refugee found guilty of supporting terror group - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Uzbek refugee found guilty of supporting terror group

DENVER (AP) - A refugee from Uzbekistan has been found guilty of conspiring to support a terrorist group and making plans to join the organization himself.

Jurors on Thursday also found Jamshid Muhtorov not guilty on a fourth count.

Prosecutors argued that Muhtorov received $300 from another man to give to the Islamic Jihad Union and was planning to travel to Turkey with plans to join the organization when he was arrested at an airport in 2012.

Before the trial, Muhtorov unsuccessfully challenged the constitutionality of the National Security Agency's warrantless surveillance program.

Phone conversations and tracked online activity made up much of the evidence against him.

Muhtorov's attorneys told jurors that he did email with people claiming to belong to the group but never sent money or intended to join in person.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

