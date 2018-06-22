Lawsuit: Military policy for non-citizens discriminatory - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lawsuit: Military policy for non-citizens discriminatory

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A civil liberties group is suing the Trump administration in San Francisco over a policy that requires green card holders to pass a background check before they can start military service.

The American Civil Liberties Union said in the federal lawsuit filed Thursday that the U.S. Department of Defense is discriminating against permanent residents. The department announced the new policy in October 2017. Green card holders, like U.S. citizens, could previously report for basic service while their background checks were pending.

Defense Department spokesman Johnny Michael said the department is unable to discuss pending litigation.

The lawsuit names two permanent residents as plaintiffs, Jiahao Kuang and Deron Cooke. The ACLU says they enlisted in the military last year, but they have no idea when they'll be allowed to serve.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump scraps Obama policy on protecting oceans, Great Lakes

    Trump scraps Obama policy on protecting oceans, Great Lakes

    Friday, June 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:09:35 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-06-22 11:14:52 GMT

    President Donald Trump is throwing out a policy devised by his predecessor for protecting U.S. oceans and the Great Lakes, replacing it with a new approach that emphasizes use of the waters to promote economic growth.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is throwing out a policy devised by his predecessor for protecting U.S. oceans and the Great Lakes, replacing it with a new approach that emphasizes use of the waters to promote economic growth.

    More >>

  • Some parents of epileptic kids wary of pot-based medication

    Some parents of epileptic kids wary of pot-based medication

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-06-19 06:20:35 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 7:12 AM EDT2018-06-22 11:12:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this April 23, 2018, photo, Meagan Patrick kisses her daughter, Addelyn Patrick, 5, in the playroom at Realm of Caring in Colorado Springs, Colo. Addelyn was born with a brain malformation and suffers from multiple forms o...(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this April 23, 2018, photo, Meagan Patrick kisses her daughter, Addelyn Patrick, 5, in the playroom at Realm of Caring in Colorado Springs, Colo. Addelyn was born with a brain malformation and suffers from multiple forms o...
    Parents who have used cannabis to treat severe epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory as the US government nears decision on drug made from marijuana plant.More >>
    Parents who have used cannabis to treat severe epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory as the US government nears decision on drug made from marijuana plant.More >>

  • Cruz's flip-flop on family separation shows threat to GOP

    Cruz's flip-flop on family separation shows threat to GOP

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-06-19 19:51:07 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-06-22 11:05:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listens to an answer to his question of Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray testify during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee to examine Ho...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listens to an answer to his question of Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray testify during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee to examine Ho...
    Ted Cruz initially defended the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policies, but has since staged an about-face and proposed his own bill ending immigrant family separation.More >>
    Ted Cruz initially defended the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policies, but has since staged an about-face and proposed his own bill ending immigrant family separation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly