Melania Trump dons 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket

The first lady "believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart" according to a spokesperson.

The first lady "believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart" according to a spokesperson.

Melania Trump "hates to see children separated from their families" a spokesperson said. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Melania Trump "hates to see children separated from their families" a spokesperson said. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

On immigration, Melania Trump wants to see US 'govern with heart'

On immigration, Melania Trump wants to see US 'govern with heart'

Mayors who gathered at a holding facility for immigrant children at Texas' border with Mexico say that President Trump has failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making.

Mayors who gathered at a holding facility for immigrant children at Texas' border with Mexico say that President Trump has failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to travel to Texas.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to travel to Texas.

WASHINGTON (AP) - First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

The green, hooded military jacket from Zara had the words written graffiti-style on the back.

When asked what message the first lady's jacket intends to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe. "

Grisham underscored that message in a tweet with the hashtags #SheCares and #ItsJustAJacket.

Mrs. Trump changed into a pale yellow jacket before the plane landed in McAllen, Texas, for a visit to the Upbring New Hope Children's Center, which houses 55 migrant children.

Like it or not, Mrs. Trump's jacket had her trending on Twitter. One user borrowed an image of the back of the Zara jacket to promote groups working on behalf of immigrant children.

Zara, a Spanish-based company with a large presence in the United States and around the world, had no comment on the uproar. The jacket belongs to the company's spring-summer 2016 season.

The youthful jacket sharply contrasts with the first lady's typically bold, foreign-flavored wardrobe. In public appearances, the first lady has worn designs by Dolce & Gabbana, Del Pozo, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and Valentino, often with daringly high Christian Louboutin heels.

It's not the first time the first lady's fashion choices have caused a stir.

Last August, a pair of Mrs. Trump's signature spike heels earned her a round of bafflement as she boarded Air Force One bound for Texas to tour devastation after Hurricane Harvey. She had changed into white sneakers by the time she and the president landed.

At one of the 2016 presidential debates, Mrs. Trump showed up in a bright pink silk blouse with a large bow at the neck, long known as a "pussy bow blouse." That was just days after reports surfaced that her husband had made lewd remarks years earlier about grabbing women by the genitals.

On the other side of the political aisle, former first lady Michelle Obama routinely caught grief from some critics for going sleeveless. Her husband, President Barack Obama, was the talk of a 24-hour news cycle when he donned a tan suit in 2014 for a media briefing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.