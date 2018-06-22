The Latest: OPEC agrees to increase oil production - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: OPEC agrees to increase oil production

(AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2015, file photo, the sun sets behind an oil well in a field near El Tigre, Venezuela. Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC nations led by Russia meet ... (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2015, file photo, the sun sets behind an oil well in a field near El Tigre, Venezuela. Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC nations led by Russia meet ...
(AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File). FILE- In this Feb. 18, 2015, file photo, flames burn at an oil complex near El Tigre, Venezuela. Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC nations led by Russia meet in Vienna on ... (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File). FILE- In this Feb. 18, 2015, file photo, flames burn at an oil complex near El Tigre, Venezuela. Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC nations led by Russia meet in Vienna on ...
(AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, a former farmer works at a primitive refinery as he makes crude oil into diesel and other products, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, Syria. Ministers from the Organization of the Pe... (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, a former farmer works at a primitive refinery as he makes crude oil into diesel and other products, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, Syria. Ministers from the Organization of the Pe...

VIENNA (AP) - The Latest on the OPEC meeting on oil production (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Countries in the OPEC oil cartel have agreed to a new oil output level that effectively increases production by almost 1 million barrels per day.

The increase was announced after ministers from the group met on Friday in Vienna.

The production increase will partly undo a 1.2 million barrel cut OPEC agreed on in late 2016 that has helped push up the price of oil.

Ahead of Friday's meeting, OPEC's largest producer, Saudi Arabia, was seen to be open to higher production but Iran had been hesitant. U.S. President Donald Trump has been calling publicly for the cartel to help lower prices.

Emirati Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said the decision was to fully comply with OPEC's self-imposed production limit, and the difference between that and current levels is "a little bit less than 1 million barrels."

___

12:20 p.m.

Iran's oil minister is insisting that OPEC's place is not to take instructions from U.S. President Donald Trump but is leaving open Tehran's position on an increase in production.

The cartel's largest producer, Saudi Arabia, is seen to be open to higher production but Iran has been hesitant. Trump has been lobbying OPEC to help lower prices.

Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said as the group met Friday that "we are not here to receive instruction from President Trump and apply it and implement it."

Asked whether he supports increasing production, he replied: "Some of the countries are against any increase, and ask them. I am not representative of them."

Zanganeh said he thinks $70 per barrel would be a "very good" oil price. The international benchmark, Brent, was at $74.19 a barrel on Friday.

___

12:00 p.m.

Iraq's oil minister says he is confident that officials from major oil-producing countries will reach an agreement on raising oil production at their meeting in Vienna.

Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said as ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries gathered Friday that "there is a lot of chance" of an agreement.

He said that there are "many, many options ... and we will settle to one of those options." He wouldn't say what outcome is most likely but said that "we have so many options and they are all workable."

Saudi Arabia's oil minister said the OPEC ministers will discuss a proposal to increase output by about 1 million barrels per day.

___

11:45 a.m.

Saudi Arabia's oil minister says officials from major crude-producing nations will discuss a proposal to increase output by about 1 million barrels per day.

Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are meeting Friday in Vienna for what could be a difficult gathering.

The cartel's largest producer, Saudi Arabia, is seen to be open to higher production but Iran has been hesitant. U.S. President Donald Trump has been lobbying the cartel to help lower prices.

Saudi Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih said an OPEC committee agreed "to recommend releasing the equivalent of 1 million barrels or thereabout to the market."

A production increase on Friday would undo a cut agreed on in late 2016 that has since then helped push up the price of oil by almost 50 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Maddow breaks down reading AP story on 'tender age' shelters

    Maddow breaks down reading AP story on 'tender age' shelters

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:31 AM EDT2018-06-20 05:31:19 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 10:37 AM EDT2018-06-22 14:37:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel, at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Go...(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel, at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Go...
    MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow broke down while trying to read an exclusive Associated Press story about babies and toddlers taken from their parents at the southern border and being sent to "tender age"...More >>
    MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow broke down while trying to read an exclusive Associated Press story about babies and toddlers taken from their parents at the southern border and being sent to "tender age" shelters.More >>

  • Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion's killers

    Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion's killers

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:31 PM EDT2018-06-20 03:31:32 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 10:37 AM EDT2018-06-22 14:37:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...(AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...
    A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.More >>
    A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.More >>

  • Chicago teen eligible for parole next April in 2014 killing

    Chicago teen eligible for parole next April in 2014 killing

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-06-20 04:51:06 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 10:37 AM EDT2018-06-22 14:37:39 GMT
    (Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-y...(Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-y...
    Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.More >>
    Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly