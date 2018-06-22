EU retaliatory tariffs on raft of US goods go into force - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EU retaliatory tariffs on raft of US goods go into force

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Catoctin Creek Distillery whiskey is on display in the tasting room in Purcellville, Va. The European Union on Friday will start taxing a range of U.S. imports, including Harley-Davidson... (AP Photo/Steve Helber). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Catoctin Creek Distillery whiskey is on display in the tasting room in Purcellville, Va. The European Union on Friday will start taxing a range of U.S. imports, including Harley-Davidson...

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union is enforcing tariffs on $3.4 billion in U.S. products as of Friday in retaliation to duties the Trump administration has put on European steel and aluminum.

The goods targeted include typical American products like bourbon, peanut butter, and orange juice, in a way that seems designed to create political pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump and senior U.S. politicians.

Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on EU steel and 10 percent on aluminum on June 1. Europeans claim that breaks global trade rules.

The spat is part of a wider tussle over global trade. In two weeks, the United States will start taxing $34 billion in Chinese goods. Beijing has vowed to immediately retaliate with its own tariffs on U.S. soybeans and other farm products.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump scraps Obama policy on protecting oceans, Great Lakes

    Trump scraps Obama policy on protecting oceans, Great Lakes

    Friday, June 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-06-22 10:09:35 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-06-22 11:14:52 GMT

    President Donald Trump is throwing out a policy devised by his predecessor for protecting U.S. oceans and the Great Lakes, replacing it with a new approach that emphasizes use of the waters to promote economic growth.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is throwing out a policy devised by his predecessor for protecting U.S. oceans and the Great Lakes, replacing it with a new approach that emphasizes use of the waters to promote economic growth.

    More >>

  • Some parents of epileptic kids wary of pot-based medication

    Some parents of epileptic kids wary of pot-based medication

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-06-19 06:20:35 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 7:12 AM EDT2018-06-22 11:12:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this April 23, 2018, photo, Meagan Patrick kisses her daughter, Addelyn Patrick, 5, in the playroom at Realm of Caring in Colorado Springs, Colo. Addelyn was born with a brain malformation and suffers from multiple forms o...(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this April 23, 2018, photo, Meagan Patrick kisses her daughter, Addelyn Patrick, 5, in the playroom at Realm of Caring in Colorado Springs, Colo. Addelyn was born with a brain malformation and suffers from multiple forms o...
    Parents who have used cannabis to treat severe epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory as the US government nears decision on drug made from marijuana plant.More >>
    Parents who have used cannabis to treat severe epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory as the US government nears decision on drug made from marijuana plant.More >>

  • Cruz's flip-flop on family separation shows threat to GOP

    Cruz's flip-flop on family separation shows threat to GOP

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-06-19 19:51:07 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-06-22 11:05:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listens to an answer to his question of Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray testify during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee to examine Ho...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listens to an answer to his question of Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray testify during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee to examine Ho...
    Ted Cruz initially defended the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policies, but has since staged an about-face and proposed his own bill ending immigrant family separation.More >>
    Ted Cruz initially defended the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policies, but has since staged an about-face and proposed his own bill ending immigrant family separation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly