Naked man arrested for burglary, animal cruelty

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man has been arrested for breaking into a New Hampshire apartment and strangling a dog all while being naked.
The Concord Monitor reports that 28-year-old Irakoze Ildephonse had appeared high on drugs Wednesday while he when he banged on doors as he ran through an apartment complex.
Police say he scaled a porch to the second floor where he broke into an apartment. Several residents fled before Ildephonse allegedly beat and strangled their golden retriever. The dog has been injured, but will survive.
Police say he had been throwing broken glass at officers before they hit him with a stun gun and arrested him.
Ildephonse was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday for burglary, animal cruelty and indecent exposure. Ildephonse's lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.
