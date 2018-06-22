Naked man arrested for burglary, animal cruelty - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Naked man arrested for burglary, animal cruelty

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man who ran through a New Hampshire apartment complex terrorizing residents while naked, also threw glass at police officers and beat a dog before being hit with a stun gun and arrested.

The Concord Monitor reports that 28-year-old Irakoze Ildephonse had appeared high on drugs Wednesday afternoon while he ran through the building banging on doors.

Police say he broke into an apartment that had a golden retriever and then beat and choked the dog. An officer says the dog is expected to recover.

Police say Ildephonse had been throwing broken glass at officers before they hit him with a stun gun and arrested him.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday for burglary, animal cruelty and indecent exposure. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

