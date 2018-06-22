Malaysia names new central bank governor - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Malaysia names new central bank governor

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) - Malaysia has named Nor Shamsiah Mohamad Yunus, an experienced former central bank official, as the new central bank governor.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said Friday that the king has consented to Nor Shamsiah's appointment to head Bank Negara Malaysia from July 1 for a five-year term.

She succeeds Muhammad Ibrahim, who resigned two weeks ago after the central bank came under scrutiny over a 2 billion ringgit ($500 million) land purchase from the government. Proceeds were used to pay debts of the 1MDB state investment fund, which is under investigation for possible graft and money-laundering.

Muhammad was the latest senior official to resign amid a corruption probe of the government of former premier Najib Razak, whose long-ruling coalition suffered a shocking defeat in May 9 elections.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California children say they were shackled, starved

    California children say they were shackled, starved

    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-21 06:21:45 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 5:29 AM EDT2018-06-22 09:29:05 GMT
    (Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child...(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child...
    A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds.More >>
    A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds.More >>

  • The Latest: Virginia governor orders abuse investigation

    The Latest: Virginia governor orders abuse investigation

    Thursday, June 21 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-06-21 17:04:38 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 5:28 AM EDT2018-06-22 09:28:58 GMT
    Mayors who gathered at a holding facility for immigrant children at Texas' border with Mexico say that President Trump has failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making.More >>
    Mayors who gathered at a holding facility for immigrant children at Texas' border with Mexico say that President Trump has failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making.More >>

  • Canada's legalization to offer pot by mail, better banking

    Canada's legalization to offer pot by mail, better banking

    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-06-21 06:11:43 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 5:28 AM EDT2018-06-22 09:28:43 GMT
    (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this April 20, 2015 file photo, a Canadian flag with a cannabis leaf flies on Parliament Hill during a 4/20 protest in Ottawa, Ontario. Canada is following the lead of Uruguay in allowing a natio...(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this April 20, 2015 file photo, a Canadian flag with a cannabis leaf flies on Parliament Hill during a 4/20 protest in Ottawa, Ontario. Canada is following the lead of Uruguay in allowing a natio...
    With marijuana legalization across Canada on the horizon, the industry is shaping up to look different from the way it does in the nine U.S. states that have legalized adult use of the drug.More >>
    With marijuana legalization across Canada on the horizon, the industry is shaping up to look different from the way it does in the nine U.S. states that have legalized adult use of the drug.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly