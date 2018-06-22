Study: Herpes virus may play role in Alzheimer's - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Study: Herpes virus may play role in Alzheimer's

Two strains of the human herpes virus may contribute to Alzheimer's, a new study shows. (Source: CNN/Pool) Two strains of the human herpes virus may contribute to Alzheimer's, a new study shows. (Source: CNN/Pool)

(CNN) – New evidence suggests a common virus may play a role in who develops Alzheimer's disease.

In a study published Thursday in the journal Neuron, researchers said they've found strong evidence to suggest two strains of the human herpes virus may contribute to the disease.

The researchers looked at data on 622 brains from people with signs of Alzheimer's and 322 from people who did not seem to be affected by it.

The brains with Alzheimer's had levels of the herpes virus that were up to twice as high as in people who did not have the disease.

The scientists caution that people shouldn't be alarmed by their discovery, because this particular set of herpes viruses is common.

Research shows about 90 percent of adults have been exposed to the herpes virus by age 50. Not all of them go on to develop dementia.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Latest health & fitness newsLatest health & fitness newsMore>>

  • Warming drives spread of toxic algae in US, researchers say

    Warming drives spread of toxic algae in US, researchers say

    Friday, June 22 2018 3:04 AM EDT2018-06-22 07:04:23 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-06-22 18:17:08 GMT
    (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, a potentially toxic blue-green algae bloom in Provo Bay in Provo, Utah. Researchers and officials across the country say increasingly frequent toxic algae blooms ...(Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, a potentially toxic blue-green algae bloom in Provo Bay in Provo, Utah. Researchers and officials across the country say increasingly frequent toxic algae blooms ...
    Toxic algae blooms are happening more often and lasting longer, including in drinking water reservoirs, and officials and scientists link their spread to climate change.More >>
    Toxic algae blooms are happening more often and lasting longer, including in drinking water reservoirs, and officials and scientists link their spread to climate change.More >>

  • New evidence that viruses may play a role in Alzheimer's

    New evidence that viruses may play a role in Alzheimer's

    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:13:24 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-22 18:14:38 GMT
    A team led by researchers at New York's Mount Sinai Health System found that certain viruses - including two extremely common herpes viruses - affect the behavior of genes involved in Alzheimer's. (Source: Raycom Media)A team led by researchers at New York's Mount Sinai Health System found that certain viruses - including two extremely common herpes viruses - affect the behavior of genes involved in Alzheimer's. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.

    More >>

    Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.

    More >>

  • New flu vaccine only a little better than traditional shot

    New flu vaccine only a little better than traditional shot

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-20 17:24:00 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-06-22 18:10:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. A newer kind of flu vaccine worked a little bit better in seniors this past winter than tr...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. A newer kind of flu vaccine worked a little bit better in seniors this past winter than tr...
    Government study shows newer flu vaccine was only slightly more effective in seniors than traditional shots.More >>
    Government study shows newer flu vaccine was only slightly more effective in seniors than traditional shots.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly