California utility expects to pay $2.5 billion for wildfires - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

California utility expects to pay $2.5 billion for wildfires

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, a firefighter walks near a flaming house in Santa Rosa, Calif. A Northern California utility says it will take a $2.5 billion charge for expected losses in connection with deadly wild... (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, a firefighter walks near a flaming house in Santa Rosa, Calif. A Northern California utility says it will take a $2.5 billion charge for expected losses in connection with deadly wild...
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017, file photo, Pacific Gas &amp; Electric crews work on restoring power lines in a fire ravaged neighborhood in an aerial view in the aftermath of a wildfire in Santa Rosa, Calif. Pacific... (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric crews work on restoring power lines in a fire ravaged neighborhood in an aerial view in the aftermath of a wildfire in Santa Rosa, Calif. Pacific...
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017 file photo, an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after a wildfire swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. A Northern California utility says it will take a $... (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017 file photo, an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after a wildfire swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. A Northern California utility says it will take a $...

By PAUL ELIAS
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A Northern California utility said Thursday it expects to pay at least $2.5 billion in connection with deadly wildfires that whipped through wine country last October - some of them ignited by its fallen power lines.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. also warned that its liability could be considerably higher after state fire officials determine the cause of 21 major fires that devastated the region last year.

The blazes killed 44 people, destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, and wiped out vineyards, marijuana farms and other agricultural operations.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has determined the cause of 14 fires and found the utility's downed power lines started several.

But state officials have not found what ignited California's most destructive wildfire, which destroyed more than 5,000 buildings, including 2,800 homes in the town of Santa Rosa that was hardest hit by the deadly flames.

PG&E said it is facing more than 200 lawsuits and expects more. One of the law firms suing the utility has hired celebrity activist Erin Brockovich, whose legal fight against PG&E over water issues was portrayed in a 2000 movie starring Julia Roberts.

Prosecutors also are investigating whether PG&E should be charged with any crimes if it is found to have failed to follow state safety regulations.

A U.S. judge fined the utility $3 million after it was convicted of six felony charges for failing to properly maintain a natural gas pipeline that exploded under a neighborhood south of San Francisco in 2010.

The explosion killed eight people and wiped out a neighborhood in suburban San Bruno. The California Public Utilities Commission also fined PG&E $1.6 billion.

The utility said in a filing Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the $2.5 billion charge tied to the wildfires will be recorded in the quarter ending June 30.

PG&E said the figure is at the low end of its estimated liability, which could exceed $10 billon. The utility said it has about $840 million in insurance for the fires.

PG&E President Geisha Williams said California law holds utilities almost completely responsible for wildfires started by their equipment even if they followed all safety rules.

She called the law "bad public policy" and called on lawmakers to change it to bring the state more in line with the rest of the country, which takes into account the utilities' safety record.

Williams said extreme weather conditions contributed to the wildfires.

"Years of drought, extreme heat and 129 million dead trees have created a 'new normal' for our state that requires comprehensive new solutions," Williams said.

Fire victims who lost their homes said they are frustrated with PG&E and its legal arguments seeking to minimize its financial liability.

"If somebody contributed or caused my loss, they should help me rebuild," said Marc Selivanoff, whose Santa Rosa home was destroyed in the October fires. "If there's anything PG&E can do, they should be doing it instead of trying to dodge the problem."

Selivanoff is a plaintiff in one of the lawsuits against the utility.

The San Francisco-based utility's stock price on Thursday rose 97 cents a share, or 2.43 percent, to $40.97 in trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Deadly fires in CaliforniaMore>>

  • California utility expects to pay $2.5 billion for wildfires

    California utility expects to pay $2.5 billion for wildfires

    Friday, June 22 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-06-22 04:53:27 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 7:14 PM EDT2018-06-22 23:14:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, a firefighter walks near a flaming house in Santa Rosa, Calif. A Northern California utility says it will take a $2.5 billion charge for expected losses in connection with deadly wild...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, a firefighter walks near a flaming house in Santa Rosa, Calif. A Northern California utility says it will take a $2.5 billion charge for expected losses in connection with deadly wild...
    A Northern California utility says it expects to pay at least $2.5 billion in connection with deadly wildfires that whipped through wine country last October.More >>
    A Northern California utility says it expects to pay at least $2.5 billion in connection with deadly wildfires that whipped through wine country last October.More >>

  • Portugal remembers 66 victims from deadly year for wildfires

    Portugal remembers 66 victims from deadly year for wildfires

    Sunday, June 17 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-06-17 13:49:36 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-06-17 18:41:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sergio Azenha). People leave a church, Sunday, June 17 2018, after attending a mass to mark the first anniversary of a wildfire that killed 66 people, in Pedrogao Grande, central Portugal. Sunday marks the one year anniversary since a blaze b...(AP Photo/Sergio Azenha). People leave a church, Sunday, June 17 2018, after attending a mass to mark the first anniversary of a wildfire that killed 66 people, in Pedrogao Grande, central Portugal. Sunday marks the one year anniversary since a blaze b...
    Portugal's president and prime minister have attended a Mass in a rural town to mark the anniversary of a wildfire that killed 66 people.More >>
    Portugal's president and prime minister have attended a Mass in a rural town to mark the anniversary of a wildfire that killed 66 people.More >>

  • Correction: Western Wildfires story

    Correction: Western Wildfires story

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-06-13 18:51:44 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-06-14 16:17:48 GMT
    (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, hot spots glow after sunset near the Falls Creek Subdivision as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo.(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, hot spots glow after sunset near the Falls Creek Subdivision as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo.
    Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the Utah tourist town of Moab and more than 3,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multiple wildfires scorching the drought-stricken U.S. West.More >>
    Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the Utah tourist town of Moab and more than 3,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multiple wildfires scorching the drought-stricken U.S. West.More >>
    •   

  • NationalMore>>

  • Chicago teen to be sentenced in 2014 Facebook feud slaying

    Chicago teen to be sentenced in 2014 Facebook feud slaying

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-06-20 04:51:06 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-06-22 23:33:03 GMT
    (Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-y...(Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-y...
    Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.More >>
    Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.More >>

  • At least 3 "tender age" shelters set up for child migrants

    At least 3 "tender age" shelters set up for child migrants

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-06-20 01:12:25 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-06-22 23:28:53 GMT
    Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

    Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

    More >>

    Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

    More >>

  • Airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

    Airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-06-20 17:21:43 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-06-22 23:28:46 GMT
    United and American Airlines asked the federal government not to use their companies to transport migrant children who were separated from their parents. (Source: Facebook)United and American Airlines asked the federal government not to use their companies to transport migrant children who were separated from their parents. (Source: Facebook)

    American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

    More >>

    American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly