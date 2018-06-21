Family: Kate Spade's father dies on eve of her funeral - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Family: Kate Spade's father dies on eve of her funeral

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Actor-comedian David Spade helps family members enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church for funeral services for his sister-in-law, designer Kate Spade, in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Actor-comedian David Spade helps family members enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church for funeral services for his sister-in-law, designer Kate Spade, in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this May 13, 2004, file photo, designer Kate Spade sits during an interview in New York. Spade is being buried in Kansas City, where she was born, and services are planned for 3 p.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018, ... (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this May 13, 2004, file photo, designer Kate Spade sits during an interview in New York. Spade is being buried in Kansas City, where she was born, and services are planned for 3 p.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018, ...
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Mourners battle wind and rain while entering Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for funeral services for fashion designer Kate Spade in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Mourners battle wind and rain while entering Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for funeral services for fashion designer Kate Spade in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Funeral directors carry the remains of Kate Spade into services at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Funeral directors carry the remains of Kate Spade into services at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Clergy enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for funeral services for fashion designer Kate Spade in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Clergy enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for funeral services for fashion designer Kate Spade in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The father of fashion designer Kate Spade died on the eve of her funeral, according to a statement released by her family shortly before her service began Thursday in her hometown of Kansas City.

The family said 89-year-old Earl Brosnahan Jr. had been in ill health before passing away Wednesday night at his home. The statement said he was "heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter."

Kate Spade was found dead by suicide in her New York City home on June 5. She was 55 and had a 13-year-old daughter. Her husband said she'd had depression and anxiety for many years.

Mourners flocked to a Kansas City church shortly before her funeral, many carrying her iconic purses.

Spade was working as an accessories editor at Mademoiselle magazine when she launched her company with her husband Andy Spade in 1993.

Coach, now known as Tapestry, bought the Kate Spade brand last year for $2.4 billion. Kate and Andy Spade recently had started a new handbag company, Frances Valentine.

Andy Spade said earlier this month that his wife had long suffered from depression and anxiety, but that she had been seeing a doctor regularly and was taking medication.

He said he and his wife had been living separately in the 10 months before her death but saw each other or spoke every day. He said they were not legally separated and never discussed divorce.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or a Kansas City animal shelter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Official: Hundreds of kids reunited with families since May

    Official: Hundreds of kids reunited with families since May

    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:31:59 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 7:04 PM EDT2018-06-23 23:04:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants in handcuffs and ankle chains arrive at the Federal Courthouse for hearings, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end family separations at the border.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants in handcuffs and ankle chains arrive at the Federal Courthouse for hearings, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end family separations at the border.
    A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children.More >>
    A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children.More >>

  • Trump jabbed first, and now world hits back in trade fight

    Trump jabbed first, and now world hits back in trade fight

    Friday, June 22 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-06-22 05:13:01 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 7:03 PM EDT2018-06-23 23:03:53 GMT
    (Chinatopix via AP). FILE - In this April 8, 2018 file photo, a container is loaded onto a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. China has accused the United States on Thursday, June 21, 2018, of using pressure tactics and ...(Chinatopix via AP). FILE - In this April 8, 2018 file photo, a container is loaded onto a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. China has accused the United States on Thursday, June 21, 2018, of using pressure tactics and ...

    Trump got in the first jabs; now the world is punching back as the trade brawl spreads.

    More >>

    Trump got in the first jabs; now the world is punching back as the trade brawl spreads.

    More >>

  • Romney makes final pitch to voters ahead of Senate primary

    Romney makes final pitch to voters ahead of Senate primary

    Saturday, June 23 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-23 15:48:03 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 7:03 PM EDT2018-06-23 23:03:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney poses for photographs during a backyard campaign stop in American Fork, Utah. Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney poses for photographs during a backyard campaign stop in American Fork, Utah. Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs...
    Mitt Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs this week, making his final pitch before Tuesday's Senate primary.More >>
    Mitt Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs this week, making his final pitch before Tuesday's Senate primary.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly